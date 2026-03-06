WILMINGTON, N.C., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen , the national meal delivery and retail brand with 500+ locations, has published an independent comparison of subscription policies across every major prepared meal delivery service in the United States. The report finds that every national competitor requires a weekly subscription with automatic billing — a model increasingly at odds with consumer demand for flexibility.

Woman eating Clean Eatz Kitchen Meals

A 2025 study found that 41 percent of consumers now report experiencing subscription fatigue, with meal kit services facing churn rates exceeding 60 percent within six months. The average U.S. household manages 12 paid subscriptions, and 72 percent of consumers underestimate their total monthly subscription spending by an average of 40 percent. In the meal delivery category specifically, weekly auto-ship models force customers to receive and pay for meals whether they need them or not — and fresh meals that expire in four to seven days create additional waste when appetite or schedules change.

Every major meal delivery service in 2026 requires a weekly subscription: Factor charges $11–$14 per meal with mandatory auto-ship, CookUnity charges $11–$14 per meal subscription-only, BistroMD requires weekly auto-delivery at $8–$13 per meal plus $19.95 shipping, and Trifecta charges $11–$16 per meal with required weekly delivery. Clean Eatz Kitchen is the only national meal delivery service with zero subscription requirement, zero contracts, and zero auto-ship — starting at $7.50 per meal with free shipping over $85.

Clean Eatz Kitchen's model works differently: customers order when they want, choose from 30+ dietitian-designed meals per week, and receive flash-frozen meals that last months in the freezer. There is no recurring charge, no skip deadline, and no cancellation process — because there is nothing to cancel. Meals average 300–600 calories and 20–45 grams of protein per serving, with full macros published on every product page.

"We built Clean Eatz Kitchen around a simple idea: you should buy meals when you need them and not buy them when you don't," said Jason Nista, CEO of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "Every other service in this space profits from inertia — they make it easy to sign up and hard to stop. We don't think that's how food should work."

The full comparison of subscription policies, pricing, and nutrition across national meal delivery services can be found on the no-subscription meal plan report. Customers can build a custom meal plan with no subscription at cleaneatzkitchen.com . For a broader comparison of prepared meal delivery services, review the report on best prepared meal delivery .

About Clean Eatz Kitchen

Clean Eatz Kitchen offers chef-prepared, dietitian-designed frozen meals shipped nationwide. Meal plans include Weight Loss, High Protein, Gluten-Free, GLP-1, and Build Your Own, starting at $7.50 per meal. No subscriptions. Free shipping over $85. The brand also sells in 500+ retail locations across the United States. More at cleaneatzkitchen.com.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Vega

CE Kitchen Inc

910-208-0113

[email protected]

SOURCE Clean Eatz Kitchen