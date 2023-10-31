Clean Eatz Packs Healthy Lifestyle System into Single Box

New 30-Day Reboot Kit Built to Kickstart Diet and Total Wellness

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz, America's leading health food restaurant and meal kit delivery franchise, has debuted the brand's newest product, the Reboot Box, in response to a significant spike in customers seeking a simple, streamlined solution capable of recalibrating their nutritional lifestyle.

The Clean Eatz product development team spent the better part of two years defining the keys to some of their customers' greatest dietary successes. Tapping into results from the brand's annual WeChangeLivez Challenge (WCL), in which participants track their wellness efforts for the chance to win prizes, the Clean Eatz team noticed a few similarities. 

"Every person who moved the needle over the last 5 years of WCL – and there have been a ton – had two things in common: They stuck to a defined, easy meal routine, and they committed to regular physical activity," said Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz founder and Co-owner. "This combo was their lightening in a bottle, and we wanted to capture it in a single kit that men and women could use to replicate those results."  

After dialing in the right nutritional plan for a one-month supercharge, Clean Eatz worked with experts in the physical fitness space to map out other practices for an improved lifestyle shift.  

Each Clean Eatz Reboot Kit comes complete with the below items: 

  • Voucher for 30 days' worth of Clean Eatz meals (15 meals a week for 4 weeks)
  • 1 month's supply of Clean Eatz Dessert Barz for snacks
  • 1 weekly Clean Crust Pizza (Throughout the Reboot month)
  • 1 bottle of Shakez – Clean Eatz Protein Powder
  • 1 bottle of SuperFoodz – Clean Eatz Supplement Powder
  • The Official Reboot Lifestyle System Guide
  • Reboot workout swag

"We knew the plans and nutritional tools in the Reboot Kit had to be sustainable for our fans to stay committed for 30 days," Varady said. "No one has time for unrealistic diet fads. As long as it made sense, we included it as part of this lifestyle system." 

The Reboot Kit retails for $499. It is available at all participating Clean Eatz café locations.

For more information on Clean Eatz and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://cleaneatz.com/franchise.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ
Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections. With 94 locations operational and 87 in development, the franchise will likely be coming to an address near you soon.

SOURCE Clean Eatz

