Clean Eatz Raises $45,000 for Inaugural Camp Pocono Trails Fundraiser

News provided by

Clean Eatz

16 Nov, 2023, 09:42 ET

Top Health Food Franchise Announces New Fundraiser to Fight Childhood Obesity

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz, America's leading health food restaurant and online meal plan franchise, recently announced a new fundraiser in conjunction with the brand's latest partnership with Camp Pocono Trails, the country's premier health and wellness camp. The fundraiser, aimed at financing the cost for kids to attend the camp, amassed an incredible $45,000, which will be enough to give 10 kids the Camp Pocono Trails experience.

Camp Pocono Trails has welcomed tens of thousands of kids from across the country since opening in 1999. While the directive of the camp has altered over the years, its intent has always been on the personal development of campers. It is one of the few remaining health-oriented summer camps in the United States, teaching kids' lifelong lessons and instilling habits for weight management, self-esteem, nutrition, and technology usage.

The lion's share of the funds were raised through an auction event held during Clean Eatz 2023 National Franchise Convention. Franchisees stepped up and purchased items to help drive the CE Foundation's greater push against childhood obesity. Cafes also raised money by donating proceeds from smoothie sales during September, which is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month.

"We've been exploring various ways to introduce Clean Eatz and our community culture to younger generations for years now, since they don't typically have health and wellness brands that are specifically geared towards them," said Evonne Varady, Co-founder of Clean Eatz. "Our work with Camp Pocono Trails will be instrumental in that effort; providing us a springboard to introduce the franchise, it's meals, and proven impact on personal health to a new audience."

With 94 franchise locations operational in communities across the country, and an additional 87 currently under development, Clean Eatz is becoming a household name for millions. This is as access and affordability for nutritious, health-conscious meal options worsen from coast to coast; further motivating the franchise to make its menu and services as available to all people and age groups as humanly possible.

"It's not often we enter into any kind of an arrangement with an outside party; but the directive and guiding principles of Clean Eatz are as closely aligned to our own goals as can possibly be," said Tony Sparber, Owner of Camp Pocono Trails. "This partnership will do more than offer our campers nutritious meals while they're here, it'll give them unique insight on a brand that can aid them in their continuing health journey even once they've returned home."

The Clean Eatz Foundation raised more than $87k, with $45k of that earmarked to send 10 kids to Camp Pocono Trails this summer and the remainder of the funds being put toward a scholarship program for individuals entering the health and wellness academic fields. 

For more information on the Clean Eatz franchise, please visit https://cleaneatz.com/.

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ
Clean Eatz, which launched in 2011 and started franchising in 2015, was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, as a means of helping individuals and families change their lives by providing them with better nutrition options, a steady dose of health and wellness education, and a diverse support community that's committed to helping each other in becoming their best selves. By supplying such healthy alternatives, the Clean Eatz brand has continued to win over communities with their dine-in, grab-n-go, catering, marketplace, and weekly online meal plan selections. With 94 locations operational and 87 in development, the franchise will likely be coming to an address near you soon.

SOURCE Clean Eatz

Also from this source

Clean Eatz Packs Healthy Lifestyle System into Single Box

Clean Eatz Packs Healthy Lifestyle System into Single Box

Clean Eatz, America's leading health food restaurant and meal kit delivery franchise, has debuted the brand's newest product, the Reboot Box, in...
Clean Eatz Foundation to Freeze Out Childhood Obesity with National Campaign

Clean Eatz Foundation to Freeze Out Childhood Obesity with National Campaign

Clean Eatz, one of the country's fastest-growing health food restaurant and online meal plan franchises, recently launched the Clean Eatz Foundation, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Restaurants

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.