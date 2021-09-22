Clean Elections Highlights the Many Faces and Perspectives of Civic Engagement in our State

Civic engagement is not an abstract concept but rather a collection of tangible actions by invested community members. Tweet this

This new project is a part of CCEC's youth voter outreach and education efforts. It is unveiled this week to celebrate Arizona Civics Week which spans from U.S. Constitution Day on September 17 through Sandra Day O'Connor Day on September 25. U.S. Constitution Day was originated by the Daughters of the American Revolution who petitioned Congress for a resolution to promote the education and study of America's founding document. The week was enacted by President Dwight D. Eisenhower and is marked Sept. 17 to Sept. 23. In 2019, Governor Doug Ducey designated September 25 as Sandra Day O'Connor Day to celebrate the day Justice O'Connor was sworn in as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. During Arizona Civics Week, emphasis is placed on learning about American democracy and civics, engaging in public service, studying influential historical figures like Justice O'Connor, and exploring primary source documents like the Constitution.

Commenting on the project and on her personal participation in one of videos, Citizens Clean Elections Commission Chairman, Amy Chan said, "We often learn about civics and about what it means to be a good citizen from our teachers. It was important to us to go beyond only acknowledging Arizona Civics Week but to also be good citizens by offering tools to help educators provide instruction about being civically engaged."

The video collection can be viewed on the CCEC website, and there are currently 12 videos featuring book readings and autobiographies with more to be added, including:

Senator Martín Quezada, The Story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg : A Biography Book for New Readers

Amy B. Chan , Citizens Clean Elections Commissioner, The Story of John Lewis : A Biography Book for Young Readers

, Citizens Clean Elections Commissioner, Tara Ijai, Founding Revolutionary of Love Glasses Revolution LLC, Your Voice is Your Superpower

Lisa Magaña , Autobiography, Arizona State University , Professor School of Transborder Studies

Autobiography, , Professor School of Transborder Studies Stephanie Parra , ALL in Education, The Life of/ La Vida de Dolores

, ALL in Education, David Martinez III , Vitalyst Health Foundation, Grace for President

, Vitalyst Health Foundation, Kelsey Dickerson , Autobiography, Arizona Humane Society

, Autobiography, Arizona Humane Society Greyson Taylor , Autobiography, African American Reconstruction, LLC

, Autobiography, African American Reconstruction, LLC Joe Delgardo , Autobiography, Voting Ambassador for Arizona Secretary of State of State

, Autobiography, Voting Ambassador for Secretary of State of State Mel Hannah , Autobiography, Charter Member Arizona African American Legislative Committee

, Autobiography, Charter Member Arizona African American Legislative Committee Katie Hobbs , Autobiography, Secretary of State

, Autobiography, Secretary of State Government and Voting 101, Gina Roberts and Avery Xola, Citizens Clean Elections Commission

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission was established by Arizona voters to restore citizen participation and confidence in Arizona's political system, to improve the integrity of State government and to promote freedom of speech under the U.S. and Arizona Constitutions. Visit www.azcleanelections.gov to learn more.

