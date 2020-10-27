Clean Energy Capitalist Shares Vision of a Green America

In Fusion Capitalism , clean energy expert Steve Melink shares his vision of a clean energy future. In Melink's view, the economy, national security, public health, and a sustainable environment are all inextricably linked to the world's energy infrastructure – making the transition to alternative energy one of the greatest opportunities of the 21 st Century. Sustainability, he argues, must become a core national value because it is fundamental to the future of America's success.

"If America is to remain a world leader, we must rise to the new challenges and opportunities of our time," said Melink. "Our values should demand a fresh take on our love affair with fossil fuels and the costs, risks, and liabilities they impose on society. If we don't commit to the equivalent of a moon race on clean energy, we will cede our power and influence over to those more willing to adapt."

Melink shares the story of his awakening on climate change, inviting readers to educate themselves without prejudice. As a lifelong conservative, he sees American capitalism, innovation, and leadership as strategic advantages to make the world safer, healthier, and more prosperous for future generations.

Fusion Capitalism: A Clean Energy Vision for Conservatives is available on Amazon starting today.

About Steve Melink

Steve Melink is founder and CEO of Melink Corporation, a Cincinnati-based company providing energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for commercial building owners. With over thirty years of experience, Steve is on the forefront of the Zero Energy Building movement.

Melink's customers include some of the largest corporations and organizations in the world, including top U.S. universities.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

