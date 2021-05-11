Clean Energy Counsel Continues Growth Trajectory With Addition of Six Attorneys and Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Counsel, LLP (CEC), a boutique law firm serving companies in the renewable energy sector, today announced it has added six attorneys and a new chief operating officer to its team. The expansion reflects the success of its distributed law firm model and its deep experience in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure, which are driving increased demand from clients seeking CEC's unique combination of expertise and efficiency.

"We expect accelerating growth in the clean energy and sustainability sectors over the next few years and beyond. These talented professionals collectively bring experience in nearly every corner of the renewable energy markets. They will enhance our ability to provide transformative legal services and solutions that accelerate our nation's transition to a sustainable, clean energy future. We are thrilled to welcome them to CEC," said Steve Holman, a founding partner of Clean Energy Counsel.

The new additions to the CEC team are:

Diego Atencio – Atencio's primary focus is project development, with an emphasis on the real estate sector, including site acquisition agreements, options, leases and title and survey review. He was previously with Husch Blackwell LLP in its Austin office.

Zach Crowley – Crowley advises developers, investors and lenders on project and asset financing transactions and acquisitions, as well as dispositions of clean energy and sustainable infrastructure assets. He has significant experience handling large, complex equity and debt financing transactions and brings a commercial mindset to risk analysis in order to achieve successful and efficient outcomes. Crowley previously served at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in its San Francisco office.

Shae Harvey – Harvey focuses on the sale and procurement of power and energy services for commercial and utility-scale renewable generating facilities and storage projects, including PPAs, capacity sales agreements and grid services contracts. She also has significant experience advising on interconnection agreements, supply chain agreements and construction contracts. Harvey joins CEC from Southern California Edison, where she served as Senior Counsel.

Brian Joyce – Joyce represents borrowers, sponsors and tax equity investors in project finance, structured finance, project development and general corporate transactions in the renewable energy space. His broad financing experience with a variety of clean energy projects ranges from rooftop solar to utility-scale wind. Previously Joyce served at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in its Los Angeles office.

Brett Martino – With extensive experience in the areas of project development, acquisition, disposition and financing, Martino focuses on real estate transactions, EPC contracts, power purchase agreements, renewable energy credit purchase agreements, land use entitlements and permitting approvals. He has also advised on project acquisitions and dispositions, as well as tax equity and debt financings. Martino was previously senior in-house counsel with First Solar.

Marlena Schultz –Clean energy project development and finance are the core of Schultz' deep experience representing project lenders and developers. These transactions range from traditional solar and wind farms to advanced energy storage and energy efficiency systems. Schulz also advises clients on structuring complex financings and joint ventures, particularly growing cleantech clients. Shea joins CEC from Cooley, LLP.

Kami Calderon – As CEC's Chief Operating Officer, Calderon brings her expertise in creating and executing operational strategy for a growing law firm. She will lead CEC's core business support functions, including administrative operations, human resources, information technology, marketing and finance. Calderon joins CEC from Faegre Drinker, where she directed operations for its three California offices.

"We are fortunate to work with clients who are leading the clean energy revolution," said co-founding partner, Brad DeJean. "We are expanding our team and our capabilities to meet our clients' increased demand for our services and to be a leader in the great challenge of our day: the world's transition to clean energy."

Clean Energy Counsel is disrupting the traditional law firm model to serve the renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure industries. Like our clients, we are mission-driven and passionate about a clean energy future. With more than 20 attorneys on our team, we represent developers, financing providers, power purchasers, property owners and other stakeholders in a broad range of technology and project types, including solar, energy storage, wind, waste-to-energy and energy efficiency. We also represent innovative companies developing sustainable products, practices and solutions to mitigate climate change and promote environmental conservation and stewardship. For more information, visit www.cleanenergycounsel.com.

