Clean Energy Solutions Joins Affordable Housing Initiative in L.A. to Alleviate Housing Crisis

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Solutions, one of the fastest-growing providers of solar energy and energy efficient home improvements in the U.S., launched a new program for the construction of energy efficient accessory dwelling units (ADUs), also known as garage conversions, to help the City of Los Angeles solve the current housing shortage. Together, Clean Energy Solutions and the City of Los Angeles will combat the growing housing issue in LA that is driving rent costs and spiking property costs statewide.

With an average of 80,000 homes a year built in California from 2007 – 2017, the state of California is still 100,000 units below what's needed to keep up with the population growth through 2025. Additionally, the current average monthly rent cost in the city is $2,685, a five percent increase compared to 2018.

Through the new program, detached and attached garages, will be re-permitted and renovated to become rental units or guest houses. Clean Energy Solution's contributions to the ADU program will specifically provide up to 1,000 new cost effective ADU units per year.

"Our partnership with the City of Los Angeles allows us to help alleviate California's housing crisis. In fact, Los Angeles will lead the state in the construction of ADUs," said David Gomez, founder and CEO of Clean Energy Solutions. "With this new integration, we're excited to help residents citywide find affordable ways to live, including cutting down utility energy to a fraction of the average cost for energy generated from the burning of fossil fuels."

In today's market, ADUs typically rent between $1,200 and $1,800, allowing homeowners to earn substantial passive income each month. While an ADU cannot be individually sold as property, it can dramatically increase a home's property value by as much as $150,000 to $200,000.

Through this initiative to create cost-effective accessory dwelling units, Clean Energy Solutions helps alleviate L.A.'s housing crisis and extends its mission to provide property owners with reliable low-cost solar power and energy efficient home improvements. To learn more about Clean Energy Solutions, visit www.cleanenergysolar.org

About Clean Energy Solutions

Founded by David Gomez, Clean Energy Solutions is one of the fastest-growing providers of solar energy, energy efficient home improvements and cost effective ADUs in the Western region of the United States. Soon to be expanding into multiple states, Mexico and Latin and South America, the company makes clean energy available to homeowners, businesses, schools, non-profits and government organizations, Gomez strives to offer a substantially lower cost compared to what clients would traditionally pay for utility energy generated from the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas. Clean Energy Solutions was recognized by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing US companies in 2018 with over 4,300% growth. For more information on Clean Energy Solutions, please visit www.cleanenergysolar.org or contact 800-994-1134.

Media Contact:

Brooke Ezell, Interdependence Public Relations

217469@email4pr.com

(949) 777-2479

SOURCE Clean Energy Solutions

Related Links

http://www.cleanenergysolar.org

