Clean Energy Supplier Helps Fight Childhood Cancer

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Energy, a retail energy supplier, recently provided a generous donation to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO). ACCO is dedicated to making childhood cancer a national health priority through shaping policy, supporting research, raising awareness, and providing educational resources and innovative programs to children with cancer, survivors, and their families.

This donation helps fulfill Pure Energy's promise to give back to the communities that support it. Each month, customers choose inspiring causes that Pure Energy donates to through their Pure Cares program. The program makes it easy for customers to contribute to causes they care about.

Scott Tierney, the president of the company, says, "The American Childhood cancer organization is doing great things for children and families in need. Here at Pure Energy, we are ecstatic to be involved with such a great organization." He adds, "We believe in giving these tough children a fighting chance and we will always do our best to support the efforts of this organization."

Pure Energy is a licensed retail energy supplier that supplies residential and commercial customers with 100 percent renewable energy. Every customer receives energy derived from renewable sources along with monthly rewards dollars that can be used for shopping or just grabbing a bite to eat at a local restaurant. Through our Pure Cares program, customers have a choice to donate each month to army veterans or to fight childhood cancer. We understand that you, the consumer, have a choice as to where you buy your energy from and we value all our customer relationships.

