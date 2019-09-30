Clean Energy Supplier Raises Money for Veterans

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Energy, a clean energy supplier, recently provided a generous donation to the GI Go Fund. The fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization that assists veterans, active-duty personnel, their family members, veteran supporters, and all members of the military community with finding employment, connecting to their benefits, and accessing housing opportunities.

This donation helps fulfill Pure Energy's promise to give back to the communities that support it. Each month, customers choose inspiring causes that Pure Energy donates to through their Pure Cares program. The program makes it easy for customers to contribute to causes they care about.

Michael Larsen, the founder of the company, says, "Here at Pure Energy, we are excited about our partnership with the GI Go Fund. We appreciate the sacrifice and service performed by our armed forces and are more than happy to help our veterans in any way possible." He adds, "We are looking forward to a long-lasting partnership with this terrific organization."

Pure Energy

Pure Energy is a licensed retail energy supplier that supplies residential and commercial customers with 100 percent renewable energy. Every customer receives energy derived from renewable sources along with monthly rewards dollars that can be used for shopping or just grabbing a bite to eat at a local restaurant. Through our Pure Cares program, customers have a choice to donate each month to army veterans or to fight childhood cancer. We understand that you, the consumer, have a choice as to where you buy your energy from and we value all our customer relationships.

For more information, please visit www.PureEnergyUS.com

SOURCE Pure Energy

Related Links

https://www.pureenergyus.com

