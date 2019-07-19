Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CETY), a clean energy company focusing on products in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, announced today that its common stock have been approve for trading on the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB) under the symbol CETY effective as of the opening of trading today.

The listing of our common stock on the OTCQB is an important milestone for the development of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. said Kam Mahdi, Chief Executive Officer. While CETY has been a fully reporting company for many years and we hold ourselves to the highest compliance standards, we believe that the broad exposure of the OTCQB will raise our visibility within the investment community and improve the liquidity of our common stock.

"We are making important progress and improvements with our business and our listing with the OTCQB marks an important part of our strategy to develop and execute our plan to establish ourselves as a critical supplier of products to the clean energy market."

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies, (CETY) delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. We design, produce and market clean energy products & integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ ORC heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions, subsidiary, www.heatrecoverysolutions.com. The Clean Cycle™ system captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Kam Mahdi, CEO

949-273-4990 x814

kmahdi@cetyinc.com

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

2990 Redhill Avenue

Costa Mesa , CA 92626

949.273.4990 main

949.273.4990 fax

www.cetyinc.com

