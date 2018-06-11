Clean Energy Technologies Partners with Biomass Power Ltd to Cross Promote Products

The agreement calls for BPL and Clean Energy Technologies to refer customers and promote and solicit orders for their products. BPL has incorporated CETY's Clean Cycle II™ Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) heat recovery generator into its waste to energy power plants.

CETY's management estimates that between one to four Clean Cycle II™ ORC heat recovery generators will be used in each family of BPL-TEC Stepped Grate Gasification plants built by BPL, which delivers gross power outputs ranging from 140 – 560 kWe. The Clean Cycle II™ ORC heat recovery generator will be used to create electricity from hot water that has been produced by thermally processing (via advanced gasification) non-recyclable "end of waste" organics (biomass) and plastic's.

Kam Mahdi, Chief Executive Officer of CETY said, "We look forward to working with BPL to cross promote our products. We are honored that BPL, a globally-recognized and market-leader in the design of gasification-based waste to energy power stations, has decided to integrate our Clean Cycle II™ ORC heat recovery generators into its solutions. Through our partnership with BPL, CETY will provide a low maintenance, highly efficient ORC system utilizing our patented magnetic turbine generator that is easy to deploy and simple to maintain. We believe that the association will be very beneficial for the long-term growth of our company."

Ben Talbott, CEO of Biomass Power Ltd, commented about the new relationship, "Having seen the market for environmentally friendly small scalable waste from energy solutions grow exponentially, BPL is pleased to work with Clean Energy Technologies and integrate their product line into our Stepped Grate Gasification solution for waste to energy plants. We expect that our new relationship will enable us to better serve our clients' needs for electricity by efficiently producing medium temperature hot water from processing one of the worlds increasing problems, waste, as a clean fuel."

According to a report by Expert Market Research, global biomass power reached a production volume of 440 TWh in 2016 and is further expected to reach 963 TWh by 2022, an increase of approximately 118% in 6 years. Global Market Insights reports the waste to energy market size was $20.86 Billion in 2015 of which thermal based waste to energy technology occupied a significant percentage of the market, which may surpass $29 billion by 2023.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability technologies. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle II™ ORC heat recovery generator, offered by CETY's subsidiary Heat Recovery Solutions, (www.heatrecoverysolutions.com). Our Clean Cycle II™ ORC heat recovery generator uses our patented magnetic bearing turbine technology to capture wasted heat from industrial manufacturing, waste processing and power generation facilities and converts it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's Clean Cycle II™ ORC heat recovery generator is distinguished from its competitors by its magnetic bearing turbine technology offering lower maintenance and higher efficiency. CETY has more than 1,000,000 fleet operating hours and 8 years of history in the field.

CETY's technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial generating wasted heat from industrial processes or energy production, to improve their energy efficiency without burning additional costly fuel, or polluting the environment, and, at the same time, reducing their maintenance costs for heat recovery. CETY's engineering and manufacturing resources support the Heat Recovery Solutions business, as well as CETY's other technologies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com.

Biomass Power Ltd (BPL)

Biomass Power Ltd has designed a gasification and waste recycling process for the production of clean energy, utilizing the principles of 'low level buildings', 'ultra-low emission to air' and 'low noise levels'. Keeping the power and recycling facility compact and using locally produced waste as a resource, for the benefit and good of the community, without the environmental impact.

Through its highly developed process of staged low-NOx Gasification, the power station can generate clean power from a range of refuse derived fuels (segregated waste), agricultural residues and energy crops. Advanced Conversion Technology (ACT) Gasification specializes in processing high ash fuels with a low ash melting point. The process is very efficient, flexible and environmentally friendly.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ from the company's expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as they reflect CETY's current expectations with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks described in CETY's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Kam Mahdi, CEO

949-273-4990 x814

kmahdi@cetyinc.com

Biomass Power Ltd

Ben Talbott, CEO

01785 240 092

enquiries@biomasspower.co.uk

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-energy-technologies-partners-with-biomass-power-ltd-to-cross-promote-products-300662653.html

SOURCE Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cetyinc.com

