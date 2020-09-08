Clean Energy Technologies Releases New Video Aligned With New Marketing Plan

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CETY), a Clean-Tech Company focusing on products in the energy efficiency and environmental sustainability market, today released a new Corporate Video outlining its Products, Services, and overall company outlook as part of it's new digital marketing program.

Following its announcement last week regarding the company having signed a manufacturing agreement to build proprietary equipment designs from Envirepel Energy, this video will continue to allow exposure and industry awareness of its products and services.

You can view the new CETY video on the company's corporate website here: http://cetyinc.com/

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies, (CETY) delivers power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. We design, produce and market clean energy products & solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company's principal product is the Clean Cycle™ waste heat to power generator (WHP), offered by CETY's Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions, subsidiary, www.heatrecoverysolutions.com . The Clean Cycle™ system utilizing a patented magnetic bearing turbine technology captures waste heat from a variety of sources and turns it into electricity that can be used or sold back to the grid. CETY's proven, reliable technology allows municipal, commercial, and industrial users with heat sources, such as from biomass, industrial processes or energy production, to boost their overall energy efficiency with no additional fuel, no pollutants, and little ongoing maintenance. CETY's common stock is currently traded on the OTC Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com or www.heatrecoverysolutions.com .

