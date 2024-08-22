Clean Energy Terminals Welcomes U.S. Offshore Wind Industry Expert Sloane Perras as Chief Legal Officer

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Terminals ("CET" or the "Company") announced today that U.S. offshore wind industry veteran Sloane Perras has joined the Company as its Chief Legal Officer. Perras previously played a pivotal role in the advancement of offshore wind in Massachusetts as part of Saltchuk Marine, a national leader in maritime transportation and the parent company of Foss Maritime and Foss Offshore Wind. As a senior executive at CET, Perras will lead all legal and compliance activities for the Company, as well as advance commercial project development across CET's nationwide project portfolio.

"Sloane has been instrumental in nurturing momentum for the American offshore wind industry. Her legal experience, coupled with her commercial expertise, contributed to the on-time launch of the country's first privately developed operations and maintenance port," said Brian Sabina, CEO of CET. "In addition, Sloane's career-long commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion and her focus on local workforce development align perfectly with CET's project development approach. I'm thrilled that she has joined the CET team."

At Foss Offshore Wind, Perras led the company's offshore wind port development strategy across both coasts. She worked closely with offshore wind organizations and communities to prioritize environmental sustainability, local content, and workforce development opportunities. Prior to joining Foss Offshore Wind, Perras was the General Counsel and Chief Ethics Officer at Saltchuk Marine. There, she provided support to six different marine companies and designed a compliance program to navigate complex, and often conflicting, regulatory environments.

"A key focus of our offshore wind industry should be its supply chain and network of supporting port facilities," said Sloane Perras, Chief Legal Officer of CET. "Our team has a proven history of taking offshore wind ports from conception to reality, which is exactly what we need to develop ports with full engagement of all involved stakeholders, especially local community members and Tribal nations."

Clean Energy Terminals is a project developer that invests in and develops offshore wind port infrastructure. CET's projects unlock clean energy generation, create long-term jobs, and enable new local economic benefits. As one of the only development teams to have successfully built marshalling, manufacturing, and Operations and Maintenance facilities for the U.S. offshore wind industry, Clean Energy Terminals has the technical, commercial, and stakeholder engagement experience needed to successfully deliver major infrastructure projects.

