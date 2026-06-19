Clean Express Auto Wash and Express Wash Concepts Donate Record $53,690 to Cleveland Guardians Charities During CLE Inspires Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio and CLEVELAND, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), parent company of Clean Express Auto Wash, is proud to announce a $53,690 donation to Cleveland Guardians Charities as part of its fifth annual CLE Inspires fundraising campaign.

Clean Express Auto Wash and parent company Express Wash Concepts present a $53,690 donation to Cleveland Guardians Charities at Progressive Field in Cleveland on June 9, 2026. The funds were raised during the fifth annual CLE Inspires Week campaign and represent nearly double the amount donated through the initiative in 2025.

The donation was raised during a special three-day promotion in which customers purchased a limited-time "Guardians Shine + Ceramic" wash, with a portion of every wash sold benefiting Cleveland Guardians Charities. The 2026 campaign generated nearly double the funds raised during the 2025 event, when EWC donated $28,450 to support the organization's youth development and community impact initiatives.

"Our customers and team members continue to show what's possible when a community comes together around a great cause," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "This year's campaign nearly doubled last year's contribution, which speaks volumes about the generosity of the communities we serve. At EWC, we're committed to making a meaningful impact beyond the wash, and we're honored to partner with Cleveland Guardians Charities to help create more opportunities for local youth and families."

The donation is part of EWC's broader EWC Cares program, which supports nonprofit organizations and community initiatives across the regions the company serves. Through fundraising campaigns, grand opening donation drives, towel exchange programs, sponsorships and community grants, EWC empowers both customers and team members to make a positive difference in their local communities. Applications for 2026 EWC Cares community grants are being accepted through October 31, 2026 at cleanexpresswash.com/washsmart-grant-form/.

Since its inception, EWC Cares has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations focused on youth development, education, health and wellness, community enrichment and family support.

Clean Express Auto Wash, a proud partner of the Cleveland Guardians and a multi-year Cleveland Top Workplace honoree by The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, operates 58 express car wash locations throughout Cleveland, Detroit, Toledo and Pittsburgh. Parent company Express Wash Concepts continues to expand its footprint across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic while remaining committed to enhancing people, communities and cars through the power of clean.

About Express Wash Concepts: Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 141 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com or view EWC's history here.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts