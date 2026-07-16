Express Wash Concepts Strengthens Detroit Market Leadership with Bloomfield Hills Clean Express Grand Opening

Customers can enjoy free signature ceramic washes July 17-26, 2026 at 40 E. Square Lake Blvd. in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the grand opening of its newest Clean Express Auto Wash at 40 E. Square Lake Blvd. in Bloomfield Hills.

Express Wash Concepts currently operates 142 express car wash locations across Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cincinnati, Greater Dayton and Hampton Roads. The Bloomfield Hills opening marks Clean Express' 17th Michigan location and reflects EWC's continued investment across Mid-Michigan and Greater Detroit. Two additional Michigan locations are under construction, including future Greater Flint-area sites at 2474 W. Hill Rd. in Flint and 1211 S. Irish Rd. in Davison, both expected to open by the end of 2026.

"Our continued investment across Metro Detroit reflects our long-term commitment to this region," said John Roush, Founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. "Our vision is to build Detroit's leading express car wash company by investing in exceptional people, delivering an outstanding customer experience and making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve. Every new Clean Express location creates rewarding career opportunities, supports local nonprofit organizations and strengthens our ability to provide customers with the fast, convenient and high-quality wash experience they deserve."

Free Wash Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, the new Bloomfield Hills location will offer free "Ceramic 4 Ultra" signature washes (a $26 value) from July 17-26, 2026. Guests may also join the Wash Smart Unlimited Club at 50% off for the first three months on the top wash package.

For every new membership purchased during the event, Clean Express will donate $10 to designated nonprofit partner CARE House of Oakland County, supporting its mission of preventing abuse, protecting children, and promoting healing through advocacy, education, and treatment in Oakland County.

Additional grand-opening promotions include a $50 Clean Express gift card available for $25, with all proceeds benefiting CARE House of Oakland County. Gift cards purchased at the Bloomfield Hills location may be redeemed at any Clean Express or Express Wash Concepts location.

Homegrown and locally operated, Clean Express offers state-of-the-art wash technology, complimentary professional-grade vacuums and award-winning customer service, with every wash backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club enables members to easily clean and protect their vehicles while enjoying the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any Express Wash Concepts location.

Spanning 59 locations across Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the Clean Express portfolio continues to expand access to fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly wash experiences while earning recognition for customer satisfaction, workplace culture and service excellence.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 142 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com or view EWC's history here.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts