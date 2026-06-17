Clean Express Auto Wash Withdraws Application for Shaker Square Location

Cleveland-based operator cites community vision, reaffirms commitment to serving Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio and CLEVELAND, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Express Auto Wash, a Cleveland-area express car wash operator and a brand of Express Wash Concepts, today announced it has withdrawn its application for a proposed car wash location in Shaker Square.

When the company identified the Shaker Square site, its goal was to design a facility worthy of the neighborhood - a fully enclosed car wash, consistent with the site's existing zoning, that reflected the area's architectural character and rich history, and that would serve as a genuine community amenity for decades.

After hearing directly from Shaker Square residents, it became clear the community has a different vision for this site, and Clean Express Auto Wash respects that. It has withdrawn its application and wishes Shaker Square well in its continued revitalization.

"We have tremendous respect for the Shaker Square community and the vision residents have for its future," said John Roush, Chief Executive Officer of Express Wash Concepts. "Our goal has always been to be a good neighbor — providing Clevelanders with an affordable, environmentally responsible service to keep their cars clean, while creating real jobs and careers in the communities we serve. Cleveland deserves the right project in the right place, and we'll keep looking."

About Clean Express Auto Wash

Clean Express Auto Wash proudly serves the Greater Cleveland area with 20 locations, offering fast, affordable, and environmentally friendly car washes. Clean Express is committed to the Cleveland community — creating local jobs and careers, investing in its team members, and supporting the neighborhoods it serves.

About Express Wash Concepts

Clean Express Auto Wash is a brand of Express Wash Concepts, a multi-brand 141 site express car wash platform operating across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Its brands include Moo Moo Express, Flying Ace Express, Clean Express, Green Clean, and Bee Clean.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts