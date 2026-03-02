Clean Freak Car Wash Brings Full-Tunnel Wash Experience to Brooklyn Park with Holiday-Powered Fuel Savings

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Freak Car Wash, powered by Holiday, is expanding its footprint with the opening of its first ever Minnesota location in Brooklyn Park at 8527 Edinburgh Centre Drive, directly across from the Holiday Station Store. The state-of-the-art full-tunnel wash with onsite attendants, delivers a superior car wash experience built on speed, value, and convenience for Minnesota drivers.

Through its connection with Holiday Station Stores, Clean Freak enhances the everyday commute with added value and fuel-related savings opportunities at participating locations, bringing together car care and convenience in one seamless stop.

To celebrate the opening, Clean Freak Car Wash is offering FREE car washes, giving the community a chance to experience the wash firsthand. The celebration continues with a Grand Opening Event in combination with the Holiday Station Store located at 8500 Edinburgh Centre Dr, on March 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., featuring free washes, exclusive Wash Club member discounts, extra fuel discounts, and promotional giveaways.

"Clean Freak offers a simple, fast, and friendly clean," said Morten Jensen, Vice President, North America Car Wash of Operations at Clean Freak Car Wash. "We're excited to introduce Brooklyn Park drivers to our full-tunnel wash experience backed by the trusted Holiday Station Store. With Wash Club memberships and exclusive gas savings, this co-location represents more value, more convenience, and more ways for customers to keep their vehicles fueled up and looking good all year-round in any weather.

Grand Opening Celebration

The community is invited to join the celebration:

When: Friday, March 6 | 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Clean Freak Car Wash

8527 Edinburgh Centre Dr., Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

What to Expect:

FREE car washes

Gift bags while supplies last

Exclusive, limited-time grand opening membership offers

Extra fuel savings from 11:00am-1:00pm only at Holiday Station Store 8500 Edinburgh Centre Dr. in Brooklyn Park

Fun giveaways

And more!

About Clean Freak

Clean Freak Car Wash, powered by Holiday, is built on efficiency, innovation, and sustainability- delivering spotless results in minutes. With a focus on fast, friendly service and membership value, Clean Freak continues to grow its presence while providing customers with a modern, convenient full-tunnel car wash experience.

Clean Freak benefits from the strength of its parent company, Circle K, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., a global leader in convenience and mobility. Couche-Tard operates in 29 countries and territories with nearly 17,300 stores worldwide - approximately 13,200 of which offer road-transportation fuel - under the Circle K and Couche-Tard banners.

For more information about Clean Freak Car Wash, visit cleanfreakcarwash.com or follow on Instagram @cleanfreakwash and Facebook @cleanfreakcarwasharizona. To learn more about Circle K, visit circlek.com.

SOURCE Clean Freak Car Wash Powered by Holiday