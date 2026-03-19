Clean Freak Car Wash Powered by Circle K Is Now Open in Parrish and Celebrating with Free Washes and Community-Focused Grand Opening

PARRISH, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parrish's vibrant and growing community just got an exciting new 2-in-1 neighborhood stop for everyday errands! Clean Freak Car Wash and Circle K are proud to announce the grand opening of their newly built, side-by-side location in Parrish, bringing both an express tunnel car wash and a convenience store with fuel station, designed to serve residents with value and ease.

Clean Freak Car Wash, powered by Circle K, is built on efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

Powered by Circle K, Clean Freak sets itself apart by offering Wash Club members gas discounts of up to 20¢ per gallon during every fill up across Circle K's extensive fuel network - making it easier for drivers to save both at the pump and at the wash. And right now, Clean Freak is offering free car washes for a limited time.

This marks Clean Freak's third location in Florida following the successful launches of two sites in Wesley Chapel, with a fourth location planned soon in Riverview. The Parrish location continues the brand's commitment to providing modern, fast, and friendly service to growing Florida communities that are experiencing lifestyle-focused development. "At Clean Freak and Circle K, we enter markets where people are building their lives," said Morten Jensen, Vice President, North America Car Wash at Clean Freak. "Clean Freak offers a fast, friendly, and unbeatable clean. Parrish is growing in a way that values community connection and everyday convenience, and we're excited to grow with it. Between superior wash technology, fuel savings, and membership perks, we're creating a true one-stop destination that fits seamlessly into daily routines."

The new car wash features the brand's signature express tunnel experience, free vacuum area, and drying towels that deliver a thorough clean, both inside, and out - making it both efficient and enjoyable. Together with Circle K, Clean Freak offers everyday fuel savings, giving local drivers discounts and promotions as value-added perks to Wash Club memberships.

"As someone who lives and works in Florida, I'm proud of how our team is bringing these experiences to communities like Parrish," said Seth Kline, District Manager for Clean Freak. "Our focus is on making routine moments - like washing your car or fueling up - feel easy, valuable, and a little more fun."

Grand Opening Celebration

The community is invited to join the celebration!

When: Friday, March 27, 2026, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Where: Clean Freak Car Wash 7298 Moccasin Wallow Rd, Parrish, FL 34219

What: Extra fuel savings only at the participating Circle K location at 8235 Moccasin Wallow Rd Gift bags and giveaways while supplies last Exclusive, limited time only Wash Club offers Music and entertainment Plus, FREE car washes all day



About Clean Freak

Clean Freak Car Wash, powered by Circle K, is built on efficiency, innovation, and sustainability - delivering spotless results in minutes. Clean Freak offers fast, friendly car wash care, and exclusive Circle K fuel savings, helping customers feel refreshed and refueled. With 38 locations across Arizona, Florida, and Texas, Clean Freak continues to grow its footprint and commitment to high-quality service, community stewardship, and convenient access.

Clean Freak benefits from the strength of its parent company, Circle K, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. company), a global leader in convenience and mobility. Couche-Tard operates in 29 countries and territories with nearly 17,300 stores worldwide - approximately 13,200 of which offer road-transportation fuel - under the Circle K and Couche-Tard banners.

For more information about Clean Freak Car Wash, visit cleanfreakcarwash.com or follow on Instagram @cleanfreakwash and Facebook @cleanfreakcarwasharizona. To learn more about Circle K, visit circlek.com.

SOURCE Clean Freak - Circle K