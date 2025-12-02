Clean Freak Car Wash Powered by Circle K Brings Premium Tunnel Wash Experience to Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Freak Car Wash, powered by Circle K, is accelerating its growth in Arizona with the opening of a Green Valley location at 1375 West Duval Mine Road. The state-of-the-art wash facility delivers a premium car wash experience grounded in ease, value, and sustainability.

Through its ownership by Circle K, Clean Freak sets itself apart in the car wash industry, offering members discounts of up to 20¢ per gallon of fuel every day, at Circle K's extensive fuel network.

To celebrate the opening, Clean Freak is offering perks to the community, starting with FREE car washes for a limited time as well as a Grand Opening celebration on December 13. For a limited time, members who sign up will receive special grand opening offers at deep discounts, amplifying both wash and fuel-related savings during the holiday season.

"Clean Freak is built on the idea of washing without limits - simple, fast, friendly, and affordable clean," said Morten Jensen, Vice President of Operations. "Green Valley continues to grow, and we're excited to grow with it. Between premium express washes, fuel savings, and membership perks, we are showing the community exactly what it means to be powered by Circle K: more value, more convenience, and more reasons to shine."

Grand Opening Celebration

The community is invited to join the celebration!

When: Saturday, December 13 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Clean Freak Car Wash 1375 West Duval Mine Rd, Green Valley, AZ 85614

What: Extra fuel savings only at participating Circle K locations at 18675 S Nogales Hwy, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 and 1990 N La Cañada Dr, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Special appearance by Yaya from Tucson's KRQQ Gift bags for the first 100 existing or new members in attendance Opportunity to sign up for exclusive, limited time only grand opening membership offers Plus, FREE car washes all day



About Clean Freak

Clean Freak Car Wash, powered by Circle K, is built on efficiency, innovation, and sustainability - delivering spotless results in minutes. Clean Freak offers fast, friendly car wash care, and exclusive Circle K fuel savings, helping customers feel refreshed and refueled. With more than 30 locations across Arizona, Florida, and Texas, Clean Freak continues to grow its footprint and its commitment to high-quality service, community stewardship, and convenient access.

Clean Freak benefits from the strength of its parent company, Circle K, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. company), a global leader in convenience and mobility. Couche-Tard operates in 29 countries and territories with nearly 17,300 stores worldwide - approximately 13,200 of which offer road-transportation fuel - under the Circle K and Couche-Tard banners.

For more information about Clean Freak Car Wash, visit cleanfreakcarwash.com or follow on Instagram @cleanfreakwash and Facebook @cleanfreakcarwasharizona. To learn more about Circle K, visit circlek.com.

SOURCE Clean Freak - Circle K