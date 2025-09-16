Clean Freak Car Wash Powered by Circle K Brings $1.5 Million Wash Tunnel to Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Freak Car Wash, powered by Circle K, is revving up its presence in the Phoenix Valley with the opening of a second location in Glendale at 8328 W Camelback Road. Known for combining state-of-the-art wash technology, affordable memberships with fuel savings, and eco-conscious practices, Clean Freak is on a mission to deliver a car wash experience that goes beyond expectations, backed by a $1.5 million investment in advanced wash systems.

To celebrate, Clean Freak is hosting a Free Wash Weekend from Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, inviting Glendale residents to visit the new location for a complimentary wash and to experience the express tunnel magic - on the house. Plus, enjoy exclusive fuel savings at the neighboring Circle K located near Camelback Rd and 83rd Ave on Saturday, September 20 from 10am-2pm.

At Clean Freak, we believe in washing without limits," said Morten Jensen, Vice President of Operations. "We're proud to grow our footprint in Arizona and bring our commitment to both clean cars and community care. Glendale is a vibrant, fast-growing community, and we're thrilled to be part of it. Free Wash Weekend is our way of saying 'welcome' to our new neighbors, because Clean Freak is about more than just great car washes - we're here to connect, contribute, and make life a little simpler for every driver we serve."

Free Wash Weekend Details:

When: Friday, September 19 - Sunday, September 21 , 2025 from 7am-7pm

, 2025 from Where: 8328 W Camelback Road, Glendale, AZ 85305

85305 What: New Clean Freak customers: Enjoy a FREE wash and membership discounts Exclusive fuel savings on Saturday, September 20 from 10am to 2pm at Circle K located at 4849 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85033



Clean Freak Car Wash is powered by Circle K to bring even more value to every wash experience. Through the Rapid Pass membership program, customers enjoy the convenience of unlimited washes and the added benefits of being part of the Circle K family. Members save up to 20¢ per gallon on fuel every day and unlock exclusive monthly deals and personalized perks that go beyond the car wash. It's just one more way Clean Freak puts customers first - on the road and at the pump.

With a focus on efficiency, innovation, and sustainability, Clean Freak Car Wash is designed to deliver spotless results in minutes, all while conserving water and using environmentally friendly products.

For more information about Clean Freak Car Wash and its services, visit https://cleanfreakcarwash.com/ or follow on Instagram @cleanfreakwash and Facebook @cleanfreakcarwasharizona.

About Clean Freak Car Wash

At Clean Freak Car Wash powered by Circle K, we believe in washing without limits. Our goal is to deliver a clean car that defies the status quo, leaving customers refreshed while being good stewards of our community and environment. We offer fast, friendly, and eco-friendly car care at 33 locations across Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

SOURCE Clean Freak - Circle K