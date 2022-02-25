Clean Futures Fund Forced to Suspend Humanitarian Operations at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Due to Russian Invasion of Ukraine and Capture of the Facility

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Futures Fund learned yesterday that the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been seized by Russian Federation forces as part of their unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Approximately 50 power plant workers and a crew of the Chernobyl Fire Brigade are trapped at the plant without Ukrainian protection and are unable to leave.

Image of Chernobyl Workers receiving individual healthcare grants from CFF to provide acces to medication to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, thyroid disease and high blood pressure. Without this support, many of these workers would have the lifesaving medication they need. The most recent feeding of the dogs of Chernobyl was earlier this week. We now no longer have access to the 350 stray dogs that have been relying on CFF for food during the harsh winter. The dogs are dependent on the feeding program for their safety and survival. The high calorie food provides them with the energy they need to keep warm during the harsh winter, and prevents them from needing to hunt or forage in the woods where they are at high risk of predation from wolves.

The seizure of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is a strategic asset. While no electricity has been created at Chernobyl since 2000, a large power transmission switch yard remains in operation which can affect the power grid throughout the region, including the capital of Kyiv. These courageous workers continue to work at the site of the world's worst nuclear power disaster to operate the power distribution center and manage critical functions related to spent nuclear fuel storage and the New Safe Confinement that protects humanity from the remains of the reactor destroyed during the catastrophe in 1986. They are now trapped, without access to food, medication, or a means to reunite with their families.

Clean Futures Fund is forced to immediately suspend its operations for 2022. This includes not being able to provide ongoing support to the power plant workers through our Chernobyl Workers Healthcare program, leaving them without medication for chronic illnesses like diabetes and thyroid disease. It also leaves the stray dogs and cats inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone without the support of our Dogs of Chernobyl program, which provides basic necessities like food and veterinary care, and the spay and neuter program that has helped reduce the wild dog population in the zone by 50%.

"We implore all of our supporters around the world to petition the elected officials of their country to demand the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine, and recognize the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people," said Dr. Jennifer Betz, Board Member of Clean Futures Fund. "Without immediate withdrawal, the outlook is dire - the families that we have supported for the last five years will be left to source and pay for their own lifesaving medications, and the dogs will be left to fend for themselves without food or medical support, in what is still the harsh months of winter."

Clean Futures Fund is a St. Louis, Missouri area-based U.S. 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to raise awareness and provide international support for communities affected by industrial accidents and long-term remedial activities. The Fund identifies and finances humanitarian aid projects and the exchange of information and experiences from affected communities in order to support long-term remedial activities around the world. We are currently focusing our efforts on the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, the site of the world's largest nuclear disaster.

