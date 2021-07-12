Clean Green Extractions Launches Its First Retail Brand, Journey Hemp Co., for National Distribution

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Green Extractions (CGE) announced the launch of its Retail Brand, Journey Hemp Co. along with its first product line, Infuse8. Infuse8 is a Delta-8 THC product formulated to help consumers turn any food item into a Cannabis-Infused edible. CGE is a Cannabis Extraction Lab specializing in minor cannabinoid research and product development for large-scale distribution in the wholesale markets.

Delta-8 THC is very similar in chemical structure to its popular counterpart, Delta-9 THC. They differ based on a change in location of a shared double-bonded carbon. Due to this seemingly slight change, Delta-8 THC is medically and recreationally legal across 34 States. For experienced users, Delta-8 will bring you to a sweet spot somewhere between CBD and Delta-9 THC. Unlike Delta-9 THC, users report feeling benefits without paranoia, impairment, or fogginess.

There is a great demand in the marketplace for innovative products for consumers to become creative and integrate cannabis into food. Now becoming a Cannabis Chef is easier than ever. Simply add Infuse8 to bake mixes, sauces, and marinades. Or simply pour a few dropperfuls on any meal of choice. There are endless possibilities of infused edibles that anyone 21 and over can create.

About Journey Hemp Co.

Journey Hemp Co., located in Orlando, Florida, is on a mission to provide safe and effective Hemp-derived cannabinoids to fellow travelers. We hold ourselves to the highest level of accountability when it comes to our refinement and extraction processes and resulting products. All of our primary compounds are created at our facility by highly trained chemists, engineers, and formulation specialists. For more information, please visit https://journeyhemp.com.

About Clean Green Extractions

Clean Green Extractions is a Strategic Acquisitions International, Inc. Company. CGE is a processor primarily specialized in the extraction, refinement, and distillation of phytocannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis. For more information, please visit https://cleangreenextractions.com/.

Media, Distribution, or Investor Relations Inquiries:

Contact Joseph Ilardi, Chief Growth Officer, Strategic Acquisitions International, Inc.

(561) 453-0670 or [email protected].

