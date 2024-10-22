Clean Incentive Onboards First Renewable Projects to the New Power Emissions Certificate Registry

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Incentive is proud to announce the onboarding of select Akamai Technologies' US renewable energy projects to its cutting-edge Power Emissions Certificate (PEC) Registry as part of an innovative pilot program. The PEC Registry is set to transform transparency in next-generation carbon accounting and enable corporate buyers to push for more impactful climate action.

Onboarding Announcement Flyer Enhancement not Replacement

The PEC methodology, developed by the PEC Alliance industry group, significantly enhances traditional Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) by integrating a renewable project's time- and location-specific data, ensuring that carbon emissions are accurately matched to energy generation. This empowers corporate buyers to target investments with the highest carbon impact and demonstrate impactful climate leadership.

"The integration of Akamai's projects into the PEC Registry marks a leap forward in carbon accounting," said Casey Martinez, CEO of Clean Incentive. "We are empowering corporate leaders to elevate the transparency and credibility of their procurement strategies, whether annual energy-matching, carbon-matching, or 24/7 hourly energy-matching."

Clean Incentive's software powers the PEC Registry, ensuring seamless integration with existing REC registries and project meter data. This creates a scalable data infrastructure for broader industry adoption of enhanced carbon accounting practices and accelerates grid decarbonization.

"Assessing carbon impact is essential to our carbon neutrality strategy," said Mike Mattera, Director of Corporate Sustainability & ESG Officer at Akamai Technologies. "With PECs, we're pushing the industry forward, using an independent and standardized methodology to add transparency to our impact-based carbon accounting goals."

About Clean Incentive

Clean Incentive provides registry and marketplace data infrastructure for the energy transition, driving meaningful climate action through transparent attribute tracking and trading across sectors.

About PEC Alliance

The Power Emissions Certificate Alliance (PECA) is an industry group of project developers, corporate buyers, investors, and NGOs that develops and governs the PEC methodology.

