Clean Juice Brings Back Fall Flavor Favorites

From Pumpkin Patches and Apple Orchards, Leading USDA-Certified Organic QSR Introduces Truly Healthy Autumnal Flavors That Warm the Heart and Soul

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announces its 2023 seasonal fall menu available at all stores nationwide today. Through November, this limited-time menu includes fan favorites that make guests fall in love again with the brand's healthy and festive fall menu with organic pumpkin and apple as its centerpiece.

"We are immensely proud of our seasonal innovations because not only are they collaboratively created by our Juice Advisory Council comprised of member franchisees and our staff, but also because they are better for our bodies, cleaner, and tastier because they're real! Everyone always looks forward to Fall flavors, and we've captured health and hearth into this season's menu," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. The new fall menu uses only high-quality superfood ingredients that benefit the body, including antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrient-dense add-ons. Pumpkin is a low-calorie fruit with Vitamin A and vital antioxidants that help boost the immune system as we approach cold and flu season. Apples are rich in quercetin and pectin, which are credited for supplying apples with their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect while lowering LDL, the "bad" cholesterol.

Unlike other popular fast-casual fall drinks - like the many variations of pumpkin spice lattes that consumers can't wait to enjoy, Clean Juice creates fan-favorite fall smoothies with only the highest quality organic ingredients, including pumpkin puree derived directly from the fruit without flavored syrups, dyes or additives that taste amazing and leave you feeling nourished.

This fall, Clean Juice offers more seasonal flavors across more categories - more than just juice and smoothies. You can choose whether you are Team Pumpkin or Team Apple or get the best of both.

The Pumpkin One Smoothie features Banana, Pumpkin, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Pumpkin Pie Spice

features Banana, Pumpkin, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Pumpkin Pie Spice The Pumpkin One w/Cold Brew Smoothie features Banana, Pumpkin, Almond Milk, Cold Brew, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Pumpkin Pie Spice

features Banana, Pumpkin, Almond Milk, Cold Brew, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Pumpkin Pie Spice The Autumn Bowl Salad features Spring Mix, Pumpkin Seeds, Pumpkin Hummus, Apple, Walnuts, Feta

features Spring Mix, Pumpkin Seeds, Pumpkin Hummus, Apple, Walnuts, Feta The Apple Cider One Refresher features Apple Juice, Banana, Cinnamon, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Syrup

features Apple Juice, Banana, Cinnamon, Pumpkin Spice, Maple Syrup The Fall Acai Bowl features Banana, Pumpkin, Acai, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Topped with Granola, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, and your choice of drizzle

features Banana, Pumpkin, Acai, Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Topped with Granola, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, and your choice of drizzle The Apple Crisp Acai Bowl features Apple Juice Base, Banana, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Date Paste, Vanilla, Topped with Granola, Apple, Cinnamon, and your choice of drizzle

features Apple Juice Base, Banana, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Date Paste, Vanilla, Topped with Granola, Apple, Cinnamon, and your choice of drizzle The Apple Pie Toast features the guest's choice of bread (Sprouted Grain, GF, Sourdough where available), Apple, Almond Butter, Cacao Nibs, Cinnamon, Honey

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

