Clean Juice Celebrates the Fourth & Offers Popular Smoothies Free of Charge All Day

It's a bold move – but what else would you expect from this revolutionary brand hailed as one of the fastest growing juice bars in the country.

Clean Juice was started in 2014 by husband-and-wife team, Landon and Kat Eckles. The only 100% USDA-certified organic and California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) franchise concept in the world, Clean Juice opened its first location in Huntersville, North Carolina in 2015. In less than two years, the company has awarded 111 franchise units across the U.S.

Despite that growth – or perhaps because of it - the Eckles have ensured this family-focused brand has stayed true to its roots. This year's Fourth of July celebration is no different. "This is a celebration of all things - our country, our incredibly loyal guests, the blessings that we have; that's why we want to give back and share with the communities that we serve," says owner, Landon Eckles.

In addition to giving away free smoothies, each participating location will host an in-store party all day complete with raffle prizes and giveaways, music, and fun for the entire family. The brand will be unveiling each location's new and respective Instagram communities on this day as well as offering $10 off all juice cleanses July 5th - 31st.

Though the exact activities will vary according to location, the overall spirit remains the same – freedom, fun, and community - and experiencing all three together.

"We're all so blessed to live in this free country and we want our guests to feel the celebration of that when they come into our stores," says owner, Kat Eckles. "We hope it's an opportunity to honor and thank the guests who have supported us as well as provide an opportunity for people who have been wanting to try Clean Juice to experience what we are all about."

