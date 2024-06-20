Clean Juice Celebrates Two New Store Openings Following BRIX Holdings Acquisition

Within a month of joining the portfolio franchisor, Clean Juice opens new locations in Oregon and Texas, signaling a new season of continued growth and expansion

DALLAS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice , the original USDA-certified organic juice bar, announced today the openings of two new stores in Eugene, Oregon and Prosper, Texas, following the company's recently finalized acquisition by multi-brand franchisor BRIX Holdings, LLC . Under BRIX leadership, these new location openings set the tone for continued growth and development for the organic juice brand's anticipated national expansion.

"These two grand openings kick off a new, positive chapter for Clean Juice," said Sherif Mityas, CEO of Brix Holdings LLC, parent company of Clean Juice. "The need for wellness solutions remains at the forefront of this brand's mission, and we're determined to stick to a trajectory of growth and expansion to spread nourishment across the country. We couldn't have asked for more perfect operators to spearhead these recent expansion milestones, and we look forward to supporting and empowering their new business ventures."

Together, Clean Juice's newest franchisees boast a wealth of business acumen, industry knowledge and a passion for health and wellness. Michael Morgan and Jigar Patel are first-time owners in their respective markets of Eugene, Oregon and Prosper, Texas. Both owners organized soft openings and are looking forward to celebrating with their communities at grand opening events this summer.

"After a health scare a few years back, I had no choice but to start making conscious decisions about food, fitness and my overall well-being," said Jigar Patel, owner of Clean Juice Prosper. "Clean Juice was a steadfast option for me throughout my journey, and I fell in love with its offerings and the community around it. When it came time for me to seek new business opportunities, it was a no-brainer to look into ownership options. Now, I'm eager to grow with the brand and share healthy and delicious options for my community to enjoy."

A week prior to BRIX's acquisition, Joe Carmosino, an experienced multi-unit Clean Juice owner, opened his third location in Deer Park, Illinois. Carmosino has been with the brand since 2019 with locations in Naperville and Park Ridge, Illinois.

The recent openings bring Clean Juice's presence across Texas to 13 locations, one in Oregon and three in Illinois, effectively expanding the brand's growing national footprint to date to 79 stores open and three in development with expected openings in late 2024. The brand anticipates an additional 5-10 slated for development in 2025.

Following the acquisition, parent company BRIX Holdings, LLC, is already introducing and implementing major new development strategies for Clean Juice in terms of store design, operations and supply chain efficiencies. All future Clean Juice locations will feature a redesigned store with a modern look and fresh feel that guests will love. The locations will have a smaller box size for unit economics and improved technology, such as kiosk-based ordering and a redesigned menu for improved speed and efficiency.

For information about franchising with Clean Juice please visit https://cleanjuicefranchising.com/ .

For more information about BRIX Holdings, visit https://BRIXholdings.com/ .

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of a clean organic diet. Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other nutritious foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. The organization has more than 75 open stores, with another three in development with expected openings later in 2024. For more information about Clean Juice®, please visit www.cleanjuice.com. Clean Juice is a franchise portfolio company of BRIX Holdings, LLC.

About BRIX Holdings, LLC:

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi-brand restaurant portfolio company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. BRIX Holdings focuses on brands that are attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market segment and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings portfolio includes Friendly's®, Clean Juice ®, Orange Leaf®, Red Mango®, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen®, Souper Salad®, Humble Donut Co.® and Pizza Jukebox™. For more information about BRIX Holdings, LLC, please visit www.brixholdings.com.

