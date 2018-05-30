Clean Juice Helps Customers Across 13 States Drink Healthy with New Loyalty and Digital Engagement Program Powered by LevelUp

"Our new app fully represents Clean Juice's fast-growing, health-centric and innovative brand," said Coby Kraft, vice president of marketing at Clean Juice. "LevelUp has been an exceptional partner in crafting a custom digital experience, and they continue to innovate on new ways to engage our guests. With this new app, we are now able to reward customers for their loyalty and turn new visitors into lifelong fans, which will only further our rapid growth."

In celebration of the launch, Clean Juice is offering its users $10 for the first $100 spent via the app.

Clean Juice worked with LevelUp to develop their loyalty program from the ground up. As guests purchase their favorite juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites via the app, they earn progress towards green, black, gold, or platinum status. Each status level comes with lifestyle rewards tailored to their customers, including a free one-day cleanse, a gift card to Clean Juice, Stubhub, or various hotels, and free fitness classes.

"It's exciting to support a fast-growing brand like Clean Juice and help them get the most of their all-new digital engagement program. Now they can create personalized experiences and drive deep connections with their customers," said Emma Beckerle, director of client services at LevelUp. "We look forward to leveraging data-driven insights to keep their customer experience personalized, even as the brand continues to grow by leaps and bounds."

Clean Juice's app is available now for iOS and Android. Download the app and drink healthy today!

About LevelUp

LevelUp connects restaurants and guests with a seamless customer experience that blends analytics, loyalty, and rewards. LevelUp brings its technology to market in multiple ways: embedded into partner restaurant apps to provide a full-stack customer engagement solution; via an open developer platform that powers over 200 mobile apps and 50,000 locations; and through the LevelUp's partner distribution channels, which let consumers order ahead and avoid the line at their favorite lunch spots using the apps already on their phone. Based in Boston, MA, LevelUp is backed by leading investors such as Google Ventures, Highland Capital and JPMorgan Chase.

About Clean Juice

Kat and Landon Eckles founded Clean Juice, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, in June 2015. With the mission to become the world's most plentiful juice bar, Clean Juice offers access to on-the-go organic food and provides truly healthy products with unprocessed produce. With over 90 franchise units awarded, Clean Juice continues to grow and is expected to impact the juicing community across the country. For franchise information visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

