Clean Juice Launches Quarters for Kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, announced today the launch of its latest cause marketing program called Quarters for Kids, a nationwide initiative to help underprivileged children become "healthy in body and strong in spirit." In partnership with the Make an Impact Foundation (MAIF), the Quarters for Kids program aims to serve children in all communities in which Clean Juice operates through a project platform. The projects will aim to educate and provide access to nutrition, organic food, and other related health and wellness initiatives.

The Quarters for Kids program invites millions of Clean Juice guests to contribute by adding a quarter to their final check at the point of sale. Quarters can be added in-store or through the Clean Juice app. Healthy in body and strong in spirit is a shared value of the Make an Impact Foundation and Clean Juice and we are excited to strengthen communities across the nation built on the generosity of Clean Juice guests and staff.

"Clean Juice is more than a restaurant for us. It is an investment in the communities where we live, work, play, and raise our families," said Kat Eckles, co-founder, Clean Juice. "Our mission is to provide tangible community impact programs one quarter at a time to enrich the lives of children and create educational opportunities to learn and grow."

The first Quarters for Kids project involved the development of a children's playground and renovation of a community sports field/courts at the Huntington Green neighborhood in Huntersville, a suburb of north Charlotte. Team members from the Clean Juice corporate office visited the site on several occasions to personally contribute to the buildout.

"Your environment is just as important to your health as your food," Eckles added. "We want to be hands-on in showing care for the children of our community, ensuring they have a safe and healthy space to grow and learn."

Clean Juice plans to allow its Franchise Partners to submit project proposals for Quarters For Kids that directly impact their local community and organizations. This allows passion projects all over the country to come to fruition thanks to the funds raised by the program.

"We are proud to partner with the Clean Juice family toward enhancing children's lives and creating programs that promote the education and well-being of children," said Deborah McKee, Account Executive with MAIF. "Healthy in body and strong in spirit is a shared value of the Make an Impact Foundation and Clean Juice and we are excited to strengthen communities across the nation built on the generosity of Clean Juice guests and staff."

The Make An Impact Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) partners with businesses to extend their corporate philanthropy goals by developing projects for kids and communities nationwide. MAIF is partnering with Clean Juice to help underprivileged children in the community not only survive but thrive in ways they never thought possible.

The Quarters for Kids program is scheduled to launch nationwide on November 1, 2020, in the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Clean Juice is the nation's first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with 100 stores throughout the United States. Clean Juice was founded in 2015 by Landon and Kat Eckles with the goal to keep America "healthy in body and strong in spirit" (3 John 1-2). All products at Clean Juice are made fresh daily in front of the guest and are free from GMOs, high fructose corn syrup, artificial dyes, and other additives. Clean Juice offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® salad bowls, and soups. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of Franchise Partners. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF) is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease, and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need.

