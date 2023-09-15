Clean Juice Opens First Store in New Hampshire

Husband and wife team open their first location in the Granite State while purchasing another in neighboring Connecticut

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced the opening of its first store in Nashua, New Hampshire, located at 2 Cellu Drive in Amherst Street Village shopping plaza. Franchise owners Marybeth and Chris Fiengo will celebrate a weeklong Grand Opening to introduce the brand's popular all-organic, hand-made smoothies, wraps, salads, acai bowls, and more beginning Saturday, September 16.

"We traveled down to North Carolina for our Discovery Day and quickly realized we were aligned with an amazing vibe and mission," said Chris. "We met with Landon and Kat and immediately connected. They are such great people who truly believe in this brand, and we felt right at home. They truly believe in their mission and the brand's unrivaled healthy and clean products that so many guests have come to love. We wanted our community to have this!" "We are so thrilled for Marybeth and Chris and for the residents of Nashua to have access to truly healthy, fast, and delicious food," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. "We are inspired by their high-energy and can-do, positive attitudes! While our menu is truly amazing and makes you feel good, the success of Clean Juice relies on its people and their desire to serve others."

For years, Marybeth and Chris wanted a restaurant of their own. They considered New Haven-style pizza and other popular food concepts. Chris, who coached several community sports teams for young adults, noted how much pizza, burgers, and chicken people consumed and how limited access the community had to legitimate healthy restaurant options.

As the Fiengos started a conscious effort to live and eat healthier post-pandemic, they discovered that preventative health attitudes resonated with many others, including the baseball team Chris was coaching. This inspired them to research a concept that served organic, healthy, fast-casual food options. This was when they discovered Clean Juice.

The tasting of Clean Juice's product line-up sealed the deal for Marybeth and Chris, and they knew this was something that the residents of New Hampshire's Gate City of Nashua would fall in love with.

"There are very few healthy food options in Nashua," said Marybeth. "Even though considered healthier than the famous burger and chicken brands in our town, the healthy foods could be healthier. And that is Clean Juice!"

The Fiengos were so excited about their New Hampshire Clean Juice that they jumped on the chance to purchase the Simsbury Clean Juice store in Connecticut. Clean Juice opened in Simsbury in 2021 near several high-traffic shopping areas and high schools. Chris and Marybeth saw the opportunity to utilize its location to benefit its community while reaching more people interested in eating healthier while on the go. They are preparing an infrastructure that will enable day-to-day involvement across both locations.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. The organization has over 100 open stores, with another 50+ in development. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

