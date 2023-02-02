Clean Juice Opens in Idaho Falls

Local Family Celebrates All USDA-certified Organic Franchise in Spirit of Idaho's Vibrant Resources and Community Focus on Health and Wellness

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and food bar franchise announced the grand opening of its Idaho Falls store, the third in the state. Clean Juice Franchise Partners Dr. Glenn, Kathleen Leavitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and several family members started the juices flowing with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a week of grand opening events, including special promotions and discounts. Currently open to the public, the new Clean Juice store is located at 3337 Valencia Drive in the Garnet Gateway mall, adjacent to other Leavitt family businesses, including the Leavitt Women's Healthcare practice.

"We are excited to open our doors to the Idaho Falls community, offering all people better access to healthy, all-organic foods and beverages, especially while on the go," said Dr. Glenn Leavitt of Leavitt Women's Healthcare and co-owner of Clean Juice Idaho Falls. "Clean Juice serves that purpose perfectly for a growing segment of people becoming more aware and proactive in how they fuel their bodies and what foods they consume while feeling great about it." "This is an exciting moment for the Leavitt family, and we are proud of them for being Clean Juice's 100th Franchise Partner," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "We could not have imagined a more passionate and dedicated family to join our brand's historic rise as one of the fastest-growing, all-organic fast-casual restaurants in the nation."

Dr. Glenn Leavitt is a leading OB-GYN and surgeon and owner of Leavitt Women's Healthcare. He brings nearly two decades of caring for women in the Idaho Falls community and consistently looks for ways to expand his clinical care for the people of Idaho Falls. The new Clean Juice restaurant adds to Dr. Leavitt's focus on delivering complementary health businesses where all people can proactively interact more with their health and wellness.

"This is an exciting moment for the Leavitt family, and we are proud of them for being Clean Juice's 100th Franchise Partner," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. "We could not have imagined a more passionate and dedicated family to join our brand's historic rise as one of the fastest-growing, all-organic fast-casual restaurants in the nation. We are honored to be a part of the Leavitt family's other medical, and businesses focus on delivering premium health and wellness products and services."

Through Clean Juice, the Leavitt family found an admirable community offering to add to its growing health and wellness business venture portfolio. The nutritional value and deliciousness that Clean Juice offers, along with the brand's core values, personal franchise development program, and the pure love and enthusiasm of the brand's leadership and support team, checked all the boxes for what their family was looking for. According to them, "the people of Idaho Falls will truly enjoy having access to the growing brand's delicious organic product, continued innovation, and rapidly growing integrity."

"We haven't seen anything like Clean Juice in Idaho Falls, and we are proud to open this uniquely branded and positioned fast-casual restaurant with its all-organic line-up of menu items to our community," said Kathleen Leavitt, co-owner of Clean Juice Idaho Falls.

The Leavitt family share business interests in this Clean Juice venture, including Dr. Glenn Leavitt, his wife Kathleen, brother Dean, and nephew Chad Pariona.

Pointing toward the emergence of a new trend, Dr. Leavitt is the 6th physician in the past several months to invest in the Clean Juice brand out of interest in increasing an all-organic fast-casual option for their respective communities.

Heading into 2023, Clean Juice continues to receive a steady flow of development leads and discovery calls from existing Franchise Partners and new prospects like the Leavitt family who want to bring healthy, organic fast casual food options to their communities. Clean Juice has 203 store units in its system, with 127 open and operating and another 70+ in development since it began franchising in 2016.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow became a Franchise Partner after opening his first store in Jacksonville, FL, and is also the first Clean Juice national ambassador. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

