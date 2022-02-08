Clean Juice Promotes Quick Chadwick to Chief Marketing Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick service restaurant today, announced the promotion of B. Quick Chadwick to the position of Chief Marketing Officer.

As the newest member of the C-suite, Quick will continue his role in developing and leading all marketing and public relations efforts across a multitude of traditional and digital channels as the popular, all organic, fast-casual brand continues to experience rapid growth across the nation. As CMO, Quick inspires the voice, sentiment, and brand reputation through his expertise and professional ethics as Clean Juice continues to award new units and welcomes new Franchise Partner. "Through God's grace, my desire to work with an amazing group of people and a meaningful brand brought me to the doorstep of Clean Juice nearly four years ago," said Chadwick. "I am extremely proud to be a part of the Clean Juice family, where I've been a part of helping build a brand built on core values and its walk-the-walk focus of "Healthy in Body, Strong in Spirit" for all people and communities within Clean Juice Nation."

As the newest member of the C-suite, Quick will continue his role in developing and leading all marketing and public relations efforts across a multitude of traditional and digital channels as the popular, all organic, fast-casual brand continues to experience rapid growth across the nation. Additionally, Quick will assist the marketing programs for Clean Juice's sister franchise brand, freecoat nails® – the nation's newest and completely non-toxic nail and beauty salon franchise.

Earning his Master of Business Administration from Mercer University's Stetson School of Business and Economics, Quick is a veteran marketing professional drawing on more than 20 years of experience in his role with Clean Juice. As Clean Juice's VP of Marketing for the past four years, Quick was instrumental in growing the brand to 120+ stores and 100 Franchise Partners across 30 states.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Quick inspires the voice, sentiment, and brand reputation through his expertise and professional ethics as Clean Juice continues to award new units and welcomes new Franchise Partners to the family. It's clear to all that meet him that Quick's passion and leadership, anchored in his faith, is the reason the Clean Juice Marketing Services Team is so successful.

"Kat and I, as well as the entire Clean Juice and freecoat nails family, are very proud of Quick's contributions and accomplishments tied to the rapid growth our brands have enjoyed," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice and freecoat nails. "Quick brings a level of expertise, drive, and passion that is un-wavered. We are inspired by his commitment and proven ability to continue the forward momentum we've ignited as we enter another year of record-breaking growth."

When Quick isn't working with his team on developing the Clean Juice and freecoat nails brands, he can be found doting on his beautiful wife and three children, spending time with them at the beach, or searching for his next Atlanta Falcons football team collectible.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified prospects to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

