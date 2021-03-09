Clean Juice Tags Spring 2021 as Season of the Dragon Fruit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, today unveiled its newest spring seasonal, limited-time offering (LTO) menu featuring Dragon Fruit as its main attraction. The seasonal LTO, which builds off last year's spring menu fan favorite, features two items loaded with the antioxidant-rich fruit grown from Central and South American as well as a new Create Your Own Organic Combo.



Seasonality is a valued concept at Clean Juice that focuses on its ability to continuously offer innovative, fresh, organic, healthy menu items, which is part of the Clean Juice core philosophy. For the 2021 Spring Menu line-up, Clean Juice introduces a modified seasonal pitaya-based smoothie named "The Spring One;" a new seasonal acai bowl called "The Dragon Fruit Bowl;" a new Create Your Own combo option, and a new Breakfast Combo giving guests a choice of the Breakfast Wrap & Purity Coffee or the popular Avocado Toast & Purity Coffee.





is a pitaya-based smoothie blend featuring almond milk, pineapple, strawberries, dragon fruit, and vanilla (all organic). NEW! The Dragon Fruit Bowl features acai blended with banana, pineapple, almond milk, dragon fruit, Hemp & coconut oil and topped with granola, chia seeds, coconut chips, & goji berries (all organic).

Dragon fruit grows on the Hylocereus cactus, also known as the Honolulu Queen, whose flowers only open at night. Dragon fruit presents an exotic-looking exterior that intrigues the mind with flavors that resemble a sweet cross between kiwi and pear. Dragon fruit is an excellent source of iron, magnesium, and fiber, which promotes gut health and has detoxifying properties. Dragon fruit is also packed with antioxidants for fighting disease and illnesses and provides immune support from its vitamin C source.



"In our continuous journey of offering our guests unique and creative organic blends with immune-supporting properties, we are particularly proud of how our seasonal menu concepts have evolved, becoming an aspect of the Clean Juice brand that our loyal guests look forward to throughout the year," said Quick Chadwick, Vice President of Marketing for Clean Juice. "As we integrate different exotic, natural, and organic fruits from around the world, our guests are not only exposed to different blends of unique flavors but are experiencing a new level of nutritional value to incorporate into their daily diet plan. All of this leads to making healthier, cleaner food and beverage choices that will ultimately have long-lasting, positive overall health effects."



Clean Juice will continue its new coffee offering through a partnership with Purity Coffee®, which has quickly become a fan favorite of our morning-time guests. Aligned with Clean Juice's philosophy of "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Purity Coffee is the only coffee company that roasts explicitly to keep acrylamides low and tests for toxins to maximize the reported health benefits of consuming coffee. Made with a complimentary sweetener, the Purity Coffee goes perfectly with the Breakfast Wrap to start our guests' days organically.



"Launching our seasonal menu items is always a special event at Clean Juice," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "Based on feedback from millions of our VIGs (very important guests), we are excited to continue stimulating the taste buds of our guests with new and creative concepts that highlight different fruits and blends from around the globe that many may not experience otherwise. Clean Juice is more than just juice. We're an organic eatery. The brand is a journey into new, imaginative flavors from organic, clean ingredients that host a variety of immune-boosting properties and are developed to serve breakfast, lunch, or dinner needs for the entire family."



For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.



About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500® ranking, the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list, and most recently named by Forbes as one of American's Best Startup Employers in 2021. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of Franchise Partners.



