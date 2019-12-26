Clean Juice Unveils Organic Catering Menu And National Partnership With ezCater

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise with more than 80 stores open nationwide and another 60+ stores in development, announces the launch of its new catering menu and partnership with ezCater, a renowned online corporate catering platform for restaurants. With a focus on wellness and nutrition on-the-go, the Clean Juice catering program will offer businesses, organizations and groups nationwide a truly healthy, USDA-certified organic option with no hidden additives, artificial sweeteners, GMOs or preservatives.

"We decided to partner with market leader ezCater because of its robust online ordering platform, on-time ratings and reviews system and superior customer service," said Landon Eckles, co-founder and CEO of Clean Juice. "Now guests can enjoy our healthy, certified organic, plant-based foods at their upcoming work events, parties and gatherings."

Catering is available at Clean Juice locations nationwide for delivery or pick-up. The catering menu features Clean Juice's signature Greenoa™ bowls (greens and grains bowls), cold-pressed juices and best-selling full-sized 16 oz. açaí bowls. It also includes two new items: 8 oz. açaí bowls and fresh fruit cups. Guests can order:

Cold-Pressed Juices: Clean Juice's cold-pressed juices are made in-house daily at each store and feature USDA-certified organic ingredients.

Clean Juice's cold-pressed juices are made in-house daily at each store and feature USDA-certified organic ingredients. Greenoa™ Bowls: Clean Juice's signature greens and grains bowls topped with a variety of fresh ingredients and packed with organic protein.

Clean Juice's signature greens and grains bowls topped with a variety of fresh ingredients and packed with organic protein. Açaí Bowls: Made from the açaí superfruit filled with antioxidants and topped with granola and fresh fruit, the Clean Juice catering menu features 8 oz. and 16 oz. options of The Nutty Bowl, The Berry Bowl and its seasonal bowl.

Made from the açaí superfruit filled with antioxidants and topped with granola and fresh fruit, the Clean Juice catering menu features 8 oz. and 16 oz. options of The Nutty Bowl, The Berry Bowl and its seasonal bowl. Fresh Fruit Cups: USDA-certified organic fresh fruit, cut and prepared in-house daily featuring pineapples, oranges, apples and strawberries (seasonally).

As part of the new catering program, Clean Juice will also offer "Lunch & Learn" sessions in their markets to educate local companies about the benefits of organic eating. Franchisees are encouraged to partner with local nutritionists to offer area businesses a unique, wellness-based educational lunch. These sessions include catered lunch at discounted prices, a collaborative discussion on popular nutrition and wellness topics, healthy nutrition education and a one-on-one question and answer session.

"Catering meals doesn't have to be the 'same old, same old,' typically unhealthy menu options anymore! We're thrilled to offer catering nationwide so companies, families and friends can enjoy our fresh, organic food for all occasions," said Quick Chadwick, VP of marketing for Clean Juice. "From business meetings to birthday parties to any event, ordering through ezCater makes the process extremely easy for our guests."

Catering orders are available for 10 or more people. Minimum spend, quantities and delivery fees may apply. See participating stores for details.

To learn more about the new Clean Juice catering program, visit cleanjuice.com/cater . For information on franchising opportunities, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice

Realizing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet, co-founders Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. Rooted in "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture, Clean Juice offers organic açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, new greens and grains GreenoaTM Bowls and other healthy foods to on-the-go families in a warm and welcoming retail experience across the nation. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

***Click to view its menu and download nutrition guide.

SOURCE Clean Juice

Related Links

www.cleanjuice.com

