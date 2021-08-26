Clean Lifestyle Authority Skylar Debuts Complete Brand Restage

"I started Skylar when I became a mom and learned that my newborn daughter was allergic to my everyday fragrance," says Cat Chen, Founder & CEO of Skylar. "Everyone told me it wasn't possible to create clean fragrances that smell amazing, but I was determined to find a way. It will always be a dream of mine to continue to push and redefine clean fragrances."

Staying true to the brand's promise of creating products free of toxic chemicals and made with sustainable ingredients, Skylar remains 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and hypoallergenic. However, with new formula developments, the brand has now excluded even more ingredients that can potentially trigger allergies, and underwent rigorous testing to ensure all products are safe for sensitive skin.

Putting consumer wants at the forefront, Skylar also increased its fragrance concentrations to 17% - 20% to now offer Eau de Parfums for a longer-lasting Skylar scent experience. This is an advancement, as potency and longevity are two of the most common concerns when it comes to clean perfume.

The full product range has just undergone a total aesthetic transformation as well, with custom elevated packaging that pays homage to the brand's West Coast roots and light, airy persona. With a new elliptical logo inspired by clouds floating in the sky, cloud-shaped, hand-blown glass bottles, and a 100% recyclable bottle, cap and carton, Skylar continues to be an innovator in the sustainable beauty space.

"Skylar is entering a new era as a completely reimagined fragrance experience," says Bernard Zion, Chief Marketing Officer & General Manager of Skylar. "The trajectory of the brand continues to evolve as we implement these exciting changes and move into additional like-minded retailers through the end of 2021, as well as introduce new products in the home and body categories in the near future. We look forward to enhancing the consumer journey and garnering loyal Skylar enthusiasts throughout this growth."

The full restage, along with two new signature scents Pink Canyon and Fall Cashmere, will launch on Skylar.com on August 26, 2021, and move into Sephora, Nordstrom, Macy's, Hudson's Bay, Anthropologie, Goop, and Revolve throughout the end of the year.

About Skylar

