Clean-Light Redefines Modern Lighting Through Kickstarter

HONG KONG, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clean Light LTD, a lighting design and manufacturing company, has announced the launch of a brand new product through Kickstarter's online crowdfunding platform. Fresh off the company's worldwide release of Boxlite, a product developed to replace paraffin-based candles and oil lamps, Clean Light has teamed up with lighting designer Jorgen Harrysson and is ready to unveil a lamp so unique that it redefines the entire category of lighting. It's called The Lamp, and it's the perfect desk accessory for modern devices in a modern world.

The Lamp on a desk

Of the company's recent Kickstarter Campaign, Clean-Light CEO Torbjörn Johansson said, "The Lamp has a clean design without the messy cables and joints associated with most desk lamps. But then again, The Lamp is no ordinary desk lamp, it is designed for the modern workspace and to match perfectly with your up-to-date mobile gear."

On top of being an Apple MFi approved accessory, The Lamp will help redefine modern lighting solutions with the following unique selling points.

Minimalist design free from visible joints and cables.

Apple MFi accessory

Touch control

User-friendly adjustable intensity & color temperature settings

Fast wireless and USB charging for all modern devices

1-year warranty

For those interested in getting their hands on The Lamp, the first 100 backers on Kickstarter are promised a substantial discount on retail prices. To get more details on The Lamp just visit kickstarter.com/projects/boxlite/the-lamp.

About Clean-Light LTD: Clean-Light LTD develops comfortable, easy-to-use and decorative lighting in brand new formats. All products are designed in Europe and are using our own exclusive tools and patents. We have staff dedicated to monitoring production with special focus on quality, safety and environmental aspects. We deliver straight to customers across the globe from our new storage facility.

