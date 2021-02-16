Clean Machine Expands to Tampa with 7 New Wash Sites Tweet this

The Clean Machine rebrand of these 7 locations in Lutz, Wesley Chapel, Bruce B. Downs, Hillsborough, New Tampa, Lakeland South and Lakeland North will bring several upgrades, including:

Industry leading tunnel equipment and wash chemistry including Ceramic X and Fusion products

Free amenities – microfiber towels, window cleaner, mat washers, hand sanitizer and compressed air

New Membership benefits – Family Plan Discoun, 20% discount on Lube and Full Service

20% Discount for our Heroes – First responders, military, veterans, doctors and nurses

Upgraded vacuum system and sun canopies will be installed in May

Grand Opening specials and discounts will run in March and April.

"The Clean Machine brand is known for superior product, delivering the best wash and experience," said Clean Streak General Manager, Greg Ries, who has just joined Clean Streak Ventures from AAA's Fins CarWash in North and South Carolina, and Mike's Car Wash in Ohio. "Upgraded tunnels and wash chemistry, coupled with superior customer service is going to be a great thing for our customers – existing Bay Breeze customers and new customers alike."

ABOUT

Clean Streak Ventures is actively pursuing acquisitions and partnerships to expand its geographic footprint. The Company's growth strategy is focused on acquiring regional market leaders and providing sellers with the option of realizing full liquidity or partnering with them and remaining actively involved in the business.

Headquartered in Orlando, Clean Streak Ventures is a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm.

For more information, please visit www.clean-streak.com.

Clean Streak Ventures is a national car wash platform, which currently operates 18 locations in Florida. The Company's main goal is to provide the best customer service experience and the industry's fastest, highest quality washes. Clean Streak Ventures prioritizes people, putting customers first and investing in its team members.

SOURCE Clean Streak Ventures LLC

