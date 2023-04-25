Clean Machine is More Than Just a Plant Based Supplement Company

Join the Movement and Fuel Your Body with Clean, Natural, and Sustainable Products While Making a Difference with Every Purchase

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoff Palmer, the founder of Clean Machine, is a true visionary. He saw a gap in the supplement industry and created Clean Machine to fill it. He wanted to create natural and certified vegan supplements that helped people achieve both health and fitness goals. And boy, has he succeeded!

Geoff Palmer, Founder of Clean Machine

Clean Machine has won 13 awards in 10 years for their products. These awards are a testament to the quality of Clean Machine products. Clean Machine products have won the NEXTY Award, Supply Side West Editor's Choice Award, and the IFT Innovation Award for their groundbreaking products.

Clean Machine offers nine products: Clean BCAA (4 flavors), N10's Clean Pre-workout, Ahiflower Oil, Cell Block 80, Organic Vegan D3 and a new Lemna Protein product (coming soon). These products are certified vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Clean BCAA is a plant-based, fermented branched-chain amino acid supplement designed to promote muscle recovery and repair. Our Lemna Protein is a vegan protein powder made from Lemna (aka Duckweed), a non-algae water plant, which is the top superfood which provides 100%DV of Bioavailable Vitamin B-12 - naturally occurring in the plant! Ahiflower Oil is a vegan omega-3 supplement that is 4 times more effective than flax, and Organic Vegan D3 is a plant-based vitamin D3 supplement made from certified organic algae.

Don't just take our word for it, see what our customers have to say:

"I love taking Clean Machine products, especially after a hard workout because it helps me recover quickly and seems to reduce inflammation greatly. Can't recommend it enough. Fortunate that we have an honest company producing products that have the highest dedication to making humans healthier without harming our animal friends. Thanks Clean Machine!" - Jackie O.

"I take Vegan D3 daily and it's so comforting to know it's gluten-free and vegan and I've got my Vitamin D covered! I reorder this!" - Jacqueline Olmstead

"I've only been taking Clean Machine Organic Vegan D3 for a week and I can already tell the difference! I highly recommend it!" - Bobby Harris

Clean Machine is more than just a vegan supplement company. They are dedicated to making the world a better place by giving back to the community. Every purchase of Clean Green Protein feeds a hungry child a plant based meal through their partnership with Food for Life Global.

Clean Machine products are available at cleanmachineonline.com. If you want to achieve both health and fitness goals naturally, give Clean Machine products a try today.

Clean Machine is a leading provider of plant-based fitness nutrition products that are dedicated to promoting both health and fitness. The company was founded by Geoff Palmer, who has over 25 years of experience in the natural foods and nutritional supplements industry. He created Clean Machine with the belief that people want products that can help them be both healthy and physically fit, not just one or the other. All of Clean Machine's products are natural, vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free, making them suitable for a wide range of dietary needs. The company offers several products, including Clean Green Protein, Ahiflower Oil, Vegan BCAA, and Vegan D3, all of which have been recognized with numerous national and international industry awards. Clean Machine's mission is to offer the best in plant-based fitness nutrition using only the best ingredients, comprehensively formulated to work with your body to produce the best results, naturally. In addition to providing top-quality products, Clean Machine is committed to sustainability and social responsibility. Every purchase of Clean Green Protein feeds a hungry child through their partnership with Food For Life Global. By choosing Clean Machine, you are not only choosing the best in plant-based nutrition, but you are also supporting a company that cares about the health of people, the planet, and all living beings.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Clean Machine