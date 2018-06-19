Clean Recovery Centers Partners with Noted Behavioral Scientist Steve Maraboli

For years, Maraboli has electrified, inspired, and entertained audiences by combining Behavioral Science, proven business methodologies, humor, unforgettable stories, and social Insights. He is a leading expert in coaching, counseling and influence methodology.

Commenting on this new partnership, Maraboli said his unique perspective on behavior combined with Clean's unmatched reputation in dealing with addiction "should help Clean Recovery Centers continue on its path towards becoming the world's most effective substance abuse treatment program."

Clean Recovery Centers offers a powerful 12-step support system along with its 3-phase approach to recovery. "Our outpatient program focuses on the client's strength; we build on what's right with each person, not what's wrong. And it's paying off - we are seeing dramatic results within 3 to 6 month," Sundholm added.

Lending his popular voice to various topics, Maraboli's books, quotes, videos, and memes have become a social media sensation across the globe in more than 25 languages. Key points he stresses during his life-changing sessions include:

Creating an environment conducive to good health, positive habits, and personal enhancement.

Sharing proven methodologies that he has refined over decades of practice across the globe.

Embracing a recovery system that is customizable to each person's experience for the healthiest outcome.

Born and raised in Port Washington, N.Y., Maraboli struggled with grades during his early school years. He was classified with a learning disability and placed in an alternative high school. But he overcame these difficulties, graduated and entered the U.S. Air Force. He served with the Air Forces' Military Police and left the service as a decorated military veteran.

An ardent student of Business and Behavioral Science, Maraboli went on to become a highly sought-after consultant and speaker. Recognized as a leading voice in the fields of Business and Human Behavior, he has been featured, referenced, or quoted dozens of times in Inc. Magazine, Fortune, Success, Forbes, and Entrepreneur.

