Clean Remedies Begins Offering Delta-8 as Gummies and Tincture

CLEVELAND, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Remedies, a purveyor of full-spectrum CBD products from 100 percent organic hemp, is excited to announce that they're expanding their product line to include Delta-8 THC gummies and Delta-8 THC tinctures featuring the natural cannabinoid found in the hemp plant, known as Delta-8.

Delta-8 THC is a cannabis compound that's become increasingly popular, thanks in part to its similarity with traditional THC. But while Delta-8 is very similar and is, in fact, a form of THC, the effects it provides are much more calming and smooth than the high associated with typical cannabis. For those looking for a balance between traditional cannabis and the amazing CBD products that Clean Remedies provides, Delta-8 is the answer.

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol is the compound found in cannabis that many claim provides heightened euphoria, an uplifted mood, and overall relief. While Delta-8 THC offers some of the similar that delta-9 THC would, the effects are much more mild with less potential for anxiety caused by changed head states.

Clean Remedies' Delta-8 gummies and Delta 8 tinctures offer similar uplifting, euphoric sensations associated with cannabis without the sometimes disorienting intoxication. Whether you need the relaxing effects of Delta-8 to help you sleep or need something to take the edge off of your anxiety, Delta-8 is a fantastic compound that offers both of the benefits your mind and body can truly feel.

The customers are already loving Clean Remedies' new Delta-8 THC products .

Ralph D. says, "Eases my anxiety and delivers an amazing calmness. I take one every night before bed and my sleep has improved dramatically."

Jane M. says, "These gummies gave me a mellow relief of pain and anxiety. Not overpowering but just enough. Delta 8 gummy gave more relief than regular gummy which are also good."

Clean Remedies is a company dedicated to clean, sustainable farming practices and committed to growing, cultivating and producing cannabis products that don't impact the environment. The company never tests its products on animals, isn't genetically modified and is completely grown and produced in the USA.

A female-owned and operated business in the heart of Oregon, the President has this to say about Clean Remedies : "We adhere to the highest of standards. We grow our hemp in Oregon on our USDA Certified Organic Farms. We carry the official USDA Certified Organic and Kosher seals, to ensure all our ingredients are free from harmful chemicals."

