Clean Remedies Highlights Two Energy Boosting CBD Infused Products

CLEVELAND, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural wellness industry got a big boost when CBD entered the market. CBD is a non-addictive chemical extracted from hemp. Now millions of people take CBD in various forms.

Clean Remedies has Organic Sour CBD Gummies and CBD Pouches . Both come infused with CBD, B12, and caffeine, available now through their website.

Many who use CBD-infused products have come to believe in their energizing and pain-relieving properties.

"Absolutely gets you through the day, feeling energetic and in tune with what you need to get done," one recent customer claims.

Another customer who suffers from nagging pain all day noted in her review, "no pain at all."

Providing customers with natural remedies is founder and CEO Meredith Farrow's goal.

"I have always had a deep desire to help others improve the quality of their lives. Hemp extract products have really given me that chance to make a difference," states Meredith.

Clean Remedies' products are all-natural. The CBD they use comes from USDA-certified organic hemp. CBD-infused remedies are available without a prescription and made with the highest quality standards.

CBD is non-habit forming and doesn't have the psychoactive effects of its cousin Tetrahydrocannabinol more commonly known as THC. Clean Remedies guarantees their gummies have zero THC.

Each Energy and Focus Sour Gummy contains 300 mg of CBD, caffeine, vitamin B12, and other natural ingredients. They are crafted in small batches by hand and come in a refreshing orange flavor.

For those looking for an oral fixation without the use of tobacco or nicotine products, Clean Remedies CBD Pouches can be a friendly alternative. Each CBD Power Pouch contains 10 mg Guarana (Caffeine) and 2 mg of vitamin B12 to provide its energizing effect. CBD Power Pouches come in two flavors, mint and cherry coffee.

Both items in Clean Remedies' energy-boost CBD product line can help people reinvigorate their daily routine. Using all-natural ingredients, CBD Power Pouches and CBD Sour Gummies can help you get through the day without that caffeine burnout.

