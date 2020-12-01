Clean Republic Expands Its Smart Clean Movement With Consumer Launch Of Its EPA And ECHA-Approved Disinfectant + Sanitizer

Clean Republic also announced today its partnership with leading European distributors Ellisons and Blue Ocean to provide its disinfectant and sanitizer product solutions to multiple industries throughout the continent. In addition to this European commercial launch, Clean Republic will also be immediately available to consumers in the UK through its newly unveiled UK website and in retail stores across the country.

Founded by Jake Piccoli and Hugh Huffaker in 2018, Clean Republic has played an important role during the onset of Covid-19 delivering a new and more sustainable way to clean across industries, including hospitals where it was needed most.

"We launched Clean Republic to give consumers and businesses a better option: a smarter form of clean that could be both hospital-use strong and good for you, your home and the planet. We are excited to continue to advance this vision here in the U.S. as well as in Europe with our consumer and commercial launch in the U.K," stated Jake Piccoli, Clean Republic COO.

For organizations such as the Colorado Hospital Association, Marriott, Montage and Tavistock Group, Clean Republic not only supplies product, but offers cleaning protocols and builds trust with their partners that they are providing an eco-friendly, healthy solution to clean.

About Clean Republic: Clean Republic delivers a smarter and healthier cleaning solution through its line of cleaning products and disinfectants made from naturally occurring Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) and devoid of any harsh chemicals and toxic fumes. Manufactured in the USA, Clean Republic proudly makes the Disinfectant+Sanitizer, an HOCl disinfectant proven to kill drug-resistant pathogens, the All-Purpose Everyday Cleaner safe to use at home with family, pets and plants, and the eco-friendly, alcohol-free Medical Strength Hand Cleanser.

