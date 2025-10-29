Clean Rite Center and Darnell Cares Join Forces to Support NYC Communities Through Clean Clothing Initiatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Rite Center , the neighborhood laundromat superstore and dedicated community partner, has announced a new collaboration with Darnell Cares , a nonprofit organization committed to improving the well-being and quality of life for individuals and communities in need.

This week, Darnell and the Clean Rite Center team worked together at the 1578 E 233rd St. location in the Bronx to wash hundreds of pounds of donated clothing from Darnell Cares' annual drive, free of charge. The clean clothing will be distributed to the Bowery Mission, supporting New Yorkers experiencing homelessness and hardship. This marks the initial phase of a multi-stage partnership between Darnell Cares and Clean Rite Center.

Clean Rite Center, an approved DOE (Department of Education) vendor, is known for its commitment to community service. Since 2022, Clean Rite Center has partnered with over 300 NYC public schools to support students in temporary housing, and donated more than $500,000 in laundry value through laundry card donations. Additional community engagement efforts include commissioning a mural honoring the 2022 Twin Parks fire victims and hosting free laundry and literacy days at various locations.

This partnership was made possible through the introduction by NYC Council Member Kevin C. Riley, who represents the 12th Council District — the area where Darnell Cares' founder, Darnell Liburd, resides. Clean Rite Center has supported over a dozen schools in this district through their laundry card donation program.

"Access to clean clothing and hygiene essentials is not a luxury — it's a matter of dignity, equity, and opportunity," said Council Member Kevin C. Riley. "Partnerships like this between Darnell Cares and Clean Rite Center demonstrate the real power of community collaboration. By stepping up to meet the everyday needs of our families, students, and neighbors, they are helping to close critical gaps and restore a sense of pride across our borough. The Bronx continues to lead by example — showing that when we come together with purpose, we create lasting change."

In the next phase, Darnell Cares will partner with schools across the five boroughs to stock hygiene pantries with toiletries as well as free laundry cards and detergent pods. These pantries will offer students discreet access to hygiene products and free laundry services through local Clean Rite Center locations.

SOURCE Clean Rite Centers