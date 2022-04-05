CLEAN RITE CENTER AND LAUNDROMAX TO DONATE FREE LAUNDRY LOADS ON NATIONAL LAUNDRY DAY, APRIL 15

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laundry Capital Co. LLC, was founded in New York City in 1996 and pioneered the laundromat "super store" concept. It is the largest operator of retail laundromats in the United States, including 40 locations in the New York boroughs and more than 30 locations across New England, Maryland, and Ohio. On National Laundry Day, Friday, April 15, Laundry Capital's Clean Rite Center and Laundromax locations will give away one free laundry load to customers. For every online pre-registration received (https://bit.ly/ntllaundryday) a free laundry load will be donated to All Sisters Evolving Together (ASET) and Safe in My Brother's Arms (SIMBA).

These organizations are dedicated to enriching the lives of New York City high school students, of which 10% are homeless and living in temporary housing. SIMBA and ASET offer support services and environments to encourage achievement and success. Through Laundry Capital's donation, whose hope it is to reach 10,000 free loads of laundry for these organizations, more students will benefit from clean clothes, which is linked to improved school attendance, according to the United Federation of Teachers.