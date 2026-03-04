Clean Simple Eats Introduces New Clear Protein Powder Flavor

This peachy-sweet flavor joins Clean Simple Eats' line of light and juicy, high-quality protein offerings

SALT LAKE CITY, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Simple Eats (CSE), a leading brand in the health and wellness industry, continues to deliver the best tasting clean protein powder, delighting consumers with another deliciously refreshing Clear Protein Powder flavor. CSE's newest, Peachy Ring, is nostalgically sweet - just like your favorite candy gummy rings.

The brand will launch Peachy Ring, at Expo West, the top trade show in the natural, organic, and healthy lifestyle industry. This Clear Protein Powder is sure to be a hit among industry professionals and brands at Expo West for its clean ingredients and premium standards. Each serving contains 20g grass-fed whey protein isolate with high protein purity and a complete amino acid profile that's fast-absorbing and gentle on digestion to help build lean muscle, aid recovery, and curb cravings.

This juicy, peachy-sweet flavor is a candy lover's dream! Like other Clean Simple Eats supplements, Clear Protein Powder is high-quality, highly effective, and as clean as it gets, containing zero added sugar and no artificial colors, sweeteners, or flavors. Clean Simple Eats empowers health enthusiasts, fitness lovers, and busy, everyday people to fuel their body and feel their best with light and refreshing Clear Protein Powder. Upgrade your daily wellness routine–simply pour, shake, and sip!

Clear Protein Powder is available in 20-serving bags with an SRP of $54.99. Peachy Ring is available exclusively online at cleansimpleeats.com.

About Clean Simple Eats

