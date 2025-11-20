Clean Skincare Brand Purdori Launches Innovative Sleep Masks, Announces Black Friday Deals

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purdori, a New York-based clean skincare brand, is launching two new sleep masks ahead of the Black Friday/ Cyber Monday holiday shopping kick-off. Known for a waterless RO-ICE+® blend of ice plant, aloe vera and rose water, sustainable formulas and a $1 donation to Water.org for every product sold, Purdori is beloved in Asia and steadily growing in popularity in the U.S.

"Following the tremendous success Purdori has seen in Asia, where we were named 'best clean beauty brand' by VogueHong Kong, we are excited to expand our collection in the United States with two clean, waterless formulas designed for the bedtime skincare ritual," says founder Sylvia Leung.

Because non-water-based formulas are more potent and require fewer preservatives, they are an excellent base for overnight skincare masks, which offer some of the most dramatic results of any skincare category. "Overnight skincare is so powerful because it taps into the skin's own natural daily cycle of repair and rejuvenation," says Leung.

The two new launches include Velvet Restore Sleeping Mask and Revitalizing Radiance Cream Mask. Both will be 25% off for Black Friday/ Cyber Monday on Purdori.com, along with the entire collection, from Nov 20th to Dec 1st. Purdori's Amazon Shop will offer 25% off all products during the same timeframe.

Velvet Restore Sleeping Mask is a powerful blend of Orchid Stem Cell, a prebiotic blend, and RO-ICE+®. It promotes collagen and elastin synthesis, restores firmness and elasticity, hydrates and supports the skin barrier while addressing sagging, lines and wrinkles.

Revitalizing Radiance Cream Mask blends Goji Stem Cell & Exosome, a vegan pre/probiotic complex, and RO-ICE+® to balance the skin and combat dullness and promote a radiant complexion by morning. A vegan pre/probiotics complex deeply hydrates while targeting excess oil production, making it ideal for combination and oily skin types.

Both masks are now available for $78 on Purdori.com.

About Purdori

Purdori was founded in late 2023 by Sylvia Leung, who set out to create a skincare brand that was both clean and highly effective. Inspired by the nurturing yet resilient properties of the ice plant, Sylvia developed a unique formula featuring rose water, ice plant extracts, and aloe vera as the base of every product—replacing the inactive water fillers used in most skincare products. This nutrient-rich approach ensures each product is packed with active benefits for the skin. Combining luxury with sustainability, Purdori delivers skincare that truly makes a difference. Purdori donates $1 to Water.org for every product sold.

For more information, visit www.Purdori.com

PR Contact:

Kristen Long

Kristen Long Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Purdori Skincare