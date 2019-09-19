Clean Slate Ink in Round Rock, TX Expands Aesthetic Practice with Laser Hair Removal Featuring Astanza ReSmooth Laser

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Slate Ink, a leading laser clinic that serves the greater Northeast Austin area, recently added on the Astanza ReSmooth to deliver painless, long-lasting hair removal. Clean Slate Ink opened last year and was quickly established as the leading laser tattoo removal clinic of Round Rock, Texas. After receiving hundreds of laser hair removal inquiries, the rising aesthetic practice decided to expand their services to treat unwanted hair.

"It became very apparent early on that a large number of our laser tattoo removal clients were interested in laser hair removal," said Chris Harris, owner. "After working with the Astanza Duality laser over the past year and seeing the amazing, consistent results it produced, adding the Astanza ReSmooth was a no-brainer. I knew the ReSmooth's large spot size and pain-free technology would uphold the best treatment experience and results that my clients expect."

The Astanza ReSmooth featured at Clean Slate Ink is the most innovative diode laser on the market. The ReSmooth produces 810 nm and 940 nm wavelengths to target the widest range of hair and skin types and can even safely treat newly tanned skin. The ReSmooth features an XL handpiece with interchangeable small and large tips for fast, precise treatments. The XL handpiece's large tip measures at an industry-leading 9.1 cm2 and can treat large areas like the back, full legs, and chest in as little as 4 minutes. Furthermore, the ReSmooth's SmoothPulse mode and integrated skin cooling technology deliver pain-free treatments for the most comfortable patient experience.

"We are thrilled to be able to partner with Clean Slate Ink once again to bring the best laser treatments to Round Rock and the greater Austin area," said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Sales Representative. "Their investment of the Astanza ReSmooth is proof of the dedication they have for meeting their clients' needs. I'm excited to see their continued growth as they expand their list of services."

Clean Slate Ink is currently offering 20% off laser hair removal treatments for new clients until October 31, 2019.

About Clean Slate Ink

Clean Slate Ink Laser Tattoo Removal is the leading laser aesthetic clinic in Round Rock, Texas. They provide advanced laser hair removal and tattoo removal treatments for all skin types. All laser technicians at Clean Slate Ink are fully-licensed and well-versed in operating advanced diode laser technology.

Clean Slate Ink offers free, no-obligation consultations for all of their services. For more information, visit www.cleanslateink.com or call (512) 953-8566. Clean Slate Ink is located at 600 Round Rock W Dr #203, Round Rock, TX 78681.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, DermaBlate, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

SOURCE Astanza Laser

Related Links

https://astanzalaser.com

