Clean Slate Ink Laser Tattoo Removal is Removing Unwanted Ink throughout Round Rock, TX and Northeast Austin featuring Astanza Trinity laser

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Slate Ink is Round Rock's newest laser tattoo removal provider. The specialty laser clinic is bringing full-spectrum tattoo removal featuring the Astanza Trinity laser to Northeast Austin. The rising clinic provides high-quality results in fewer treatments for tattoos with all colors and patients of all skin types. Clean Slate Ink is the expert in the removal of unwanted tattoos and offers complete laser tattoo removal, lightening for tattoo cover-ups, and selective tattoo removal.

"Tattoos are very popular, especially in Austin and surrounding cities, and with that popularity comes many cases of tattoo regret," said Chris Harris, owner. "I founded Clean Slate Ink to meet the growing demand for laser tattoo removal in Round Rock and Northeast Austin and not only erase unwanted ink, but also create more opportunities for people to alter existing tattoos and make room for new artwork."

Clean Slate Ink exclusively uses the Astanza Trinity triple-wavelength laser. This system combines the power of two standalone lasers, a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser and a Q-switched ruby laser. Together, these lasers produce three wavelengths to target and effectively shatter the widest range of tattoo ink colors safely from all skin types. The Trinity uses ultra-quick pulse duration and high pulse energy to produce immense peak power for better ink clearance and faster results.

"Clean Slate Ink is extremely dedicated to producing the best tattoo removal results throughout Austin and Round Rock," said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Sales Representative. "They have a deep passion for helping others feel comfortable in their skin and customize each treatment according to each patient's unique tattoo. I have no doubts that they will quickly become Round Rock's top provider for tattoo removal."

Clean Slate Ink Laser Tattoo Removal is a laser clinic that provides advanced tattoo removal. All treatments are medically supervised by Dr. Wesley Nahm, an emergency medicine specialist from Houston, TX who graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The Clean Slate Ink laser technicians have received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal clinic, and have the designations of Certified Laser Specialist and Laser Safety Officer.

Clean Slate Ink is currently offering a special $50 discount off first laser tattoo removal treatments for new customers that book an appointment by October 1, 2018. For more information, visit www.cleanslateink.com or call (512) 953-8566. Clean Slate Ink is located at 600 Round Rock W Dr #203, Round Rock, TX 78681.

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/.

