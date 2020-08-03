Clean Streak Ventures acquires Bay Breeze Car Wash in Tampa Bay, FL

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Streak Ventures ("Clean Streak" or the "Company"), an express car wash platform headquartered in Orlando, announced the acquisition of 7 Bay Breeze Car Wash and Lube ("Bay Breeze") sites located in Tampa Bay, FL. Bay Breeze is one of Tampa Bay's largest car wash operators, offering express and full-serve washes, detailing and quick lube services. The acquisition expands Clean Streak's current platform to 17 locations across Tampa Bay, Orlando and Naples.

Keith Feltner, the former owner of Bay Breeze, stated:

"We are thrilled to have worked with the Clean Streak team. Their desire to retain our employees was an important factor that provided us with confidence our washes and people would be in good hands."

Tom Welter, CEO of Clean Streak, said:

"Clean Streak continues to execute on its plan to build an operator-led car wash platform. We were looking to grow our presence in Florida and Bay Breeze is an attractive addition to our portfolio. We are excited to invest a significant amount of capital in the locations and bring our financial and operational resources to the company."

Clean Streak is actively seeking opportunities to expand its geographic footprint through acquisitions or partnerships, and tuck-ins or new developments in its existing markets.

For more information on Clean Streak Ventures, please visit www.clean-streak.com.

About Clean Streak Ventures

Clean Streak Ventures is a national car wash platform headquartered in Orlando, which currently operates 17 locations in Florida. The Company's main goal is to provide the best customer service experience and the industry's fastest, highest quality washes. Clean Streak prioritizes people, putting customers first and investing in its team members.

Clean Streak is actively pursuing acquisitions and partnerships to expand its geographic footprint. The Company's growth strategy is focused on acquiring regional market leaders and providing sellers with the option of realizing full liquidity or partnering with them and remaining actively involved in the business.

Clean Streak Ventures is a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm.

SOURCE Clean Streak Ventures LLC

Related Links

https://www.clean-streak.com

