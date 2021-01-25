Clean Streak Ventures acquires Sponge Spa Car Wash in Fort Myers

"Clean Streak Ventures 5th express car wash acquisition and 18th location in over a year." Tweet this

Colin Raskin mentioned: "We are excited to welcome Sponge Spa's loyal customers and team members into our existing operations and to continue building a sustainable business focused on people and culture."

Tony Ruiz, former owner of Sponge Spa Fort Myers, said: "We are thrilled to have worked with the Clean Streak Ventures and MKH Capital Partners teams and appreciated their ability to work quickly and diligently. They have a sterling reputation in the car wash market, and it's clear they're a group of experienced, well-respected operators."

ABOUT CLEAN STREAK VENTURES

Clean Streak Ventures is a national car wash platform, which currently operates 18 locations in Florida. The Company's main goal is to provide the best customer service experience and the industry's fastest, highest quality washes. Clean Streak Ventures prioritizes people, putting customers first and investing in its team members.

Clean Streak Ventures is actively pursuing acquisitions and partnerships to expand its geographic footprint. The Company's growth strategy is focused on acquiring regional market leaders and providing sellers with the option of realizing full liquidity or partnering with them and remaining actively involved in the business.

Headquartered in Orlando, Clean Streak Ventures is a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm.

For more information on Clean Streak Ventures, please visit www.clean-streak.com and contact Andres Bethencourt [email protected].

