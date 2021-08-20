Clean Streak Ventures acquires Two Additional Blue Water sites in Orlando Area

Clean Streak Ventures acquires Two Additional Blue Water Car Wash sites in the Orlando Area. Tweet this

Greg Ries, the President of Clean Streak commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Blue Water's loyal customers and team members to the Clean Streak family. The acquisition adds density to our Orlando footprint and furthers our strategy of growing through acquisitions and new developments."

Ken Tyrrell and Earl May, former owners of the Clermont & Landstar Blue Water locations, commented: "This is our second transaction with the Clean Streak team. After seeing how well they treated our customers and team members when we sold our first three locations, we knew they would be the right buyers for Landstar and Clermont. They are a pleasure to work with and we would recommend them to any car wash owner contemplating a sale."

About Clean Streak Ventures

Clean Streak Ventures is a national car wash platform, which currently operates 22 locations in Florida. The Company's main goal is to provide the best customer service experience and the industry's fastest, highest quality washes. Clean Streak prioritizes people, putting customers first and investing in its team members.

Clean Streak is actively pursuing acquisitions and partnerships to expand its geographic footprint. The Company's growth strategy is focused on acquiring regional market leaders and providing sellers with the option of realizing full liquidity or partnering with them and remaining actively involved in the business.

Headquartered in Orlando, Clean Streak Ventures is a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm.

For more information on Clean Streak Ventures, please visit www.clean-streak.com or contact our CEO, Greg Ries [email protected].

SOURCE Clean Streak Ventures LLC